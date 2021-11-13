Johnson & Johnson will be divided into two companies

Johnson & Johnson plans to split into two companies, separating its consumer health division, which sells plasters and baby powder, from its pharmaceuticals and medical devices business, in the largest reorganization in its 135-year history.

The decision by the world’s largest sanitary products company follows similar announcements made this week by industrial conglomerates. Toshiba and General Electric , and highlights the pressure on large diversified companies to simplify their structure.

This has been the case in the healthcare arena, where the slow and steady business of selling consumer products, such as moisturizers and shampoos, has increasingly distanced itself from the high-risk, high-profit work of developing and marketing drugs.

Johnson & Johnson announced that it will separate its healthcare business from consumers into a new publicly traded company, echoing a move taken by rivals GlaxoSmithKline plc and Pfizer Inc, who plan to spin off their joint consumer business next year.

Germany’s Merck KGaA sold its consumer health unit to Procter & Gamble Co in 2018.

“The new Johnson & Johnson and the new consumer health company could more effectively allocate the resources they offer to patients and consumers, drive growth and unleash significant value“Said Joaquín Duato, who is expected to become J&J CEO in January.

The company aims to complete the separation in a period of 18 to 24 months, which caused its shares to rise 4% before the opening of Wall Street.

Johnson & Johnson will retain its pharmaceuticals and medical devices units, which sell the Covid-19 vaccine, Darzalex cancer treatment and medical devices. The subsidiaries are expected to generate revenue of 77 billion dollars in 2021.

Reuters