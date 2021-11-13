Johnny Depp won a millionaire lawsuit against his ex, Amber Heard: I know the details – Tvshow – 08/02/2021

Exclusive content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers Subscribe me Know our plans

Actors Johnny depp and Amber heard They are still in the middle of an arduous legal battle: after fifteen months of marriage that ended in 2016, both launched strong cross accusations of verbal and physical abuse. The turbulent separation does not seem to have an end: recently the Justice admitted a lawsuit by the actor, where it requires his ex-wife to prove with evidence that he kept his word and donated the seven million dollars he received after the divorce.

The rupture was peppered with public accusations from various fronts: each one claimed to be the victim of episodes of violence and defamation by the other, and they fought for financial compensation after ending their relationship before the law. For several months Depp has insisted and has asked his ex-wife to verify that she made the promised donation to the Los Angeles Children’s Hospital, with the money received in the divorce.

According to the Daily Mail, last Friday Judge Arthur Engoron ordered the Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) to present documents proving that he received a donation from the actress. The actor’s lawyers Pirates of the Caribbean made a petition in the Supreme Court of New York to ratify what was agreed in 2016.

Heard, for his part, declared that he was not “dishonest” with his donations and clarified that his agreement had some specific considerations: he promised that he would pay the 7 million dollars over 10 years. Given the actress’ confused assertion, the judge allowed 23 of the 24 requests the actor made, prompting the civil rights organization to release evidence of Heard’s contribution.

As the legal raid progresses, the actress turned the page and began a new stage in her life: on April 8, she became the mother of Oonagh Paige, through a surrogacy. After divorcing Depp, Heard began a relationship with director Bianca Butti, and the last time they were seen together was last February, but it is unknown if they are still together.

Last March, the British Court of Appeals refused to admit an appeal filed by Depp, against the November 2020 ruling in which he was accused of having mistreated his ex-wife. Therefore, the sentence against the actor was final: it was determined that he came to attack Heard on a dozen occasions and made her “fear for her life” up to three times.