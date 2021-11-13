Johnny Depp will be able to ‘stalke’ Amber Heard’s mobile

The constant dispute in the courts of one of the most famous ex-partners in Hollywood (for the worse, by the way), the one formed by Johnny Depp and Amber Heard, never ceases to amaze us. There is no truce between what was supposed to be love and every day something new happens: either she accuses him of something or vice versa. Wow, the controversy is served and it has been for years. At the moment, it seems that there is still a war for a while.

The last we have heard is that the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ actor has been given the opportunity to prove that the actress allegedly lied about the alleged mistreatment of which he accuses him in a very practical way. You will be able to do so by completely free accessing Amber Heard’s phone to prove that the images that she spread with heavy bruises are false, according to ‘Page Six’.

A court has granted him that right to try to show that the physical assault he was charged with in 2015 did not occur, which Amber Heard would have said was caused by resulted in the breakage of his nose one of his lips and that left both eyes black during that encounter. According to the lawyer of the actor of ‘The tourist’, Benjamin Chew, when the actress reported him, the police found no signs of that aggression.

Chew has also ensured that those images that went around the world and for which today Johnny Depp is a reviled actor within the industry, could have been edited and manipulated by a photo editing application called Photo 3, something that the ‘Aquaman’ actress has emphatically denied and for which she is going ahead in the trial against her ex-husband.

In the lawsuit filed by the lawyer, he has assured that “Heard and his friends made photos that they used to obtain a temporary restraining order and a 7 million dollar divorce settlement“For this reason, the court has given permission for an expert to search together with the actor for proof of the editing in the images on his phone.

With this new twist, the actor seems to have the ball on his court again, after losing the trial against ‘The Sun’, a newspaper in which an article was published in which he was described as a “wife beater.” That has not been the only setback that the actor has had to face, who was immediately expelled from the ‘Fantastic animals and where to find them’ saga and whose participation in future ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ films is up in the air.