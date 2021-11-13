Johnny Depp thinks Hollywood is boycotting him

Actor Johnny Depp feels that Hollywood is boycotting him for the various controversies he has starred in with his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

Depp said in an interview with The Sunday Times that he has felt the rejection of the film mecca because his most recent film, Minamata, has not yet been released in the United States, despite the fact that in the country the reactivation of the projection of films it happened several months ago.

Filmmaker Andrew Levitas directed Minamata, in which Depp portrayed W Eugene Smith, an American photojournalist who helped expose the tragic effects of mercury poisoning on Japan’s coastal communities in the 1970s.

The protagonist of Pirates of the Caribbean has not done well since he began his legal battle against the tabloid The Sun for referring to him as a wife beater in an article, and after losing his trial last year, it seems that his career has not managed to emerge. as long ago.

A court ruled that the evidence presented in court proved that the content of The Sun article was substantially true, and the judge found that 12 of the 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence had occurred.

In response to the case, the MGM production company apparently decided not to continue with the launch of Minamata in the United States, and Depp had to abandon his role as the magician Grindelwall in the third installment of the Warner Bros. Fantastic Beasts saga.

This week, the San Sebastián Film Festival maintained its decision to honor Depp with its highest award, the Donostia Award, and despite criticism from several Spanish filmmakers for this, the film festival indicated that the famous person has not been condemned for no type of violence against women.

The artist will also be honored at this year’s Karlovy Vary Festival in the Czech Republic.