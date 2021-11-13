Johnny Depp thanked his fans for their support: “They are warriors”

The actor greeted his followers from his car and praised the support they have given him in the middle of the legal conflict he has with his ex-wife Amber Heard.

The life of Johnny depp changed completely from his marriage to Amber heard. While they seemed to be the perfect couple at first, they parted abruptly and conflictively. In fact, since their divorce in 2017 they are still in legal battle. And, of course, his fans have taken sides for each of his idols. In the case of Depp, this Thursday a group of followers showed up to offer their support in London.

The clip was broadcast through Twitter and it only lasts a few minutes. But still you can see it Johnny depp from his car with black lenses and a look in dark colors as he usually looks. At the scene, he was notably moved by the words of his fans. In fact, in the video one of them is heard saying: “We believe you Johnny”. Immediately, the American actor makes a gesture of thanks and expresses: “You are warriors, true warriors. You are all truly soldiers. Thank you very much.”.

It is not the first time that fans have shown all their affection for him. He has received displays of affection at different festivals he has attended. One of the most recent, occurred in the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival, which took place from August 20 to 23 in the Czech Republic. There the actor was honored for his career and, of course, also generated controversy due to all the accusations of abuse he has.

Johnny Depp, in free fall

After his divorce with the French singer Vanessa paradis, with whom he had two children, Depp began an affair with Amber Heard. Although they had met on the set of The Rum Diary In 2011, a year before the separation with Paradis, their love affair began in 2014 and, shortly after, they decided to get married. However, the marriage was most stormy. Just a year later, they decided to divorce and Heard reported him for gender violence.

Depp, in addition, was fired from various cinematographic projects such as the film Fantastic Animals, where it was replaced by Mads mikkelsen and, just a few weeks ago, he argued that Hollywood has been “boycotting”. In turn, he lost different lawsuits he made to British newspapers such as The Sun, in which he accused them of “defamation of person”.