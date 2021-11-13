Johnny Depp says Hollywood is “boycotting” him; understand the case

Johnny depp, known for his work in 1990’s ‘Edward Hands of Scissors’, ‘The Fantastic Chocolate Factory’, 2005, and the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, aired during an Interview on Sunday (15) for the tabloid The Sunday Times and said he believes he is being “boycotted” by Hollywood.

According to the actor, one of the signs would be the delay in the premiere of his new film in the United States, ‘Minimata’, starring Depp himself and tells the story of an American photojournalist who helped expose the tragic effects of poisoning by mercury in Japanese. coastal communities in the 1970s.

Depp’s artistic and personal life has changed since he was accused by his ex-wife, Amber Heard, of domestic battery five years ago. Last year, the acclaimed Jack Sparrow performer also lost a lawsuit against the British newspaper. Sun, who referred to the actor as a “woman hitter” in an article. The court ruled that the newspaper proved the content to be “substantially true.”

During the interview, the 58-year-old actor defined recent years as “surreal” and claimed that his downfall is the result of “absurd media mathematics.” He also claimed that he is “moving where I need to go to do all of this … to light things up.”

“Some movies touch people and that affects those in ‘Minamata’ and people who experience similar things,” Depp said of the importance of production. “And for anything… for the Hollywood boycott of me? A man, an actor in an unpleasant and complicated situation in recent years? “, I ask.

However, the latest from Depp doesn’t stop there. Last year, the same week you lost your lawsuit against the Sun, the actor “was not invited” to participate in the ‘Fantastic Animals’ franchise, from the ‘Harry Potter’ universe. The actor himself made the announcement through a statement through his Instagram.

“I would like to inform you that I was invited by Warner Bros. to resign my role as Grindelwald in ‘Fantastic Beasts’ and I respected and accepted this request,” an excerpt from the publication reads.

It was also removed from the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise, sparking anger from fans.

By 2022, the actor will face two more lawsuits against his ex-wife, one of which will be opened by Depp, who denies Heard’s allegations. Directed by Andrew Levitas, ‘Minamata’ was reportedly dropped for release by MGM, the film distribution company, before receiving or announcing a release date for the film.

