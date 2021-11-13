Johnny Depp is recognized for his career after the controversy with Amber Heard | Entertainment

Jean G. Fowler

The actor received an award at the San Sebastián film festival and spoke about the culture of cancellation

The personal and professional life of Johnny depp It has not been exactly calm in recent years, because after facing trials after being accused of violence against his ex-wife Amber Heard, he has also had to deal with the culture of cancellation on social networks due to said controversy; at the same time, the San Sebastián Film Festival recognized him with an award for his long career.

The 58-year-old actor received the Donostia Lifetime Achievement Award at the San Sebastián Film Festival in Spain, where he thanked those who have supported his work over the years with a recognition that is granted to him in the midst of a complicated time since it became known that he had been denounced by his ex, along with the news in the media of communication that identified him as a “hitter” in 2018.

“The reason why I am here is for a single reason: for the people, for the people. The cinema is for the people. They are the ones who rule,” said the famous in his speech.

Depp also spoke about feeling “very small” and grateful for the award from the Spanish festival that he considers “remains faithful to what it should be committed to: to the cinema” and was applauded by the public present for films such as The Scissorhands Man, The Legend of the Headless Horseman and of course, his role as Jack sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean.

“I was worried if my presence could offend someone, something I don’t want to happen, because all I do are movies,” he commented upon receiving the award.

Johnny Depp talks about cancellation culture after Amber Heard case

“It is a very complex situation, because this culture of cancellation, this speed in judging, is polluted air that is exhaled. When you are faced with something so amazing, and overwhelming, this thing hits you from many angles, “he said in a previous press conference about the cancellation, according to the El País website.

“Many social movements have the best of intentions, but everything is so out of control that no one can be sure. With a single sentence they can target you and it has not only happened to me, it is happening to many people. However, if you are armed with the truth, it is all you need, ”said Johnny Depp.

Previously, Depp had singled out Hollywood for boycotting his recent projects and assured that he is working to “get things out there” about the Amber Heard case and the media that he believes defamed him.

Meanwhile, the new movie by Fantastic Animals and Where to Find Them from which he was fired after these accusations has already presented his new title, the first without Johnny Depp as Grindelwald and with Mads Mikkelsen as the character. Dumbledore’s Secrets It will be released on September 15, 2022.