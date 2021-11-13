Jodie Turner-Smith, the actress who gives life to a controversial Anne Boleyn

Anne Boleyn resurrect again through the fiction And this time she does it in a very different way from the one that, at the time, appeared in the series ‘The Tudors’ when she was played by Natalie Dormer or in the movie ‘The Boleyn Sisters’, where Natalie Portman did the same. This time Jodie Turner-Smith He is the one who embodies this iconic character in history in the new HBO Max miniseries and the controversy has been served since the casting was announced due to the choice of a black actress as the protagonist of this story.

Numerous users of social networks have emphasized the idea that presenting to a non-Caucasian Anne Boleyn breaks the historical rigor, something that may be inconsequential in the case of a fiction series that will focus on a part of the life of a British historical figure, not a faithful recreation of history. Beyond the inclusion that can be tried to do, it is likely that this actress was the right one due to her professionalism and experience. In addition, and in the words of the protagonist herself, it has been done so that “it is much more accessible being a black actress who plays it.” In any case, Jodie Turner-Smith She is fully convinced of her work and her fans can’t wait to see her on screen, but who is the new Anne Boleyn?

Promotion of the miniseries ‘Ana Bolena’. (HBO Max)

Jodie Turner-Smith is a British actress and model who rose to fame for her role in the 2019 film ‘Queen & Slim’. She was born on September 7, 1986, making her 35 years old, and her first steps in the acting world They date back to the iconic ‘True Blood’ vampire series. After this, he worked on various projects such as the television series ‘The Last Ship’ and ‘Nightflyers’ until his big break came, and then he became a regular face in Hollywood.

A lover of fashion and beauty, her spectacular physique has not gone unnoticed by brands like Gucci, which has made her an ambassador of the same and for which she opts whenever she has an important event such as the BAFTA 2020 awards, in which He captured all eyes and managed to be crowned as one of the best dressed of the night, thanks to the spectacular design in a beautiful yellow color that gave all the prominence to her bulging pregnant belly.

Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith, at the 2020 BAFTA Awards (EFE / Neil Hall)

“It was not a design that hid my gut, rather, it allowed her to exist in a larger context “, said the actress at that time and, as she told in an interview for ‘Vogue Spain’, if something is clear to her, every time she participates in something related to aesthetics, it is that wants to become someone natural where people can see themselves reflected (even when pregnant). “For a long time, this industry lacked depth in terms of the models they used, and I think it is important that they have begun to observe how is the world really“, he stated in the aforementioned medium.

‘Ana Bolena’ has been the trigger for one of the first controversies to which he has had to face in his life. If in the professional field he has generally done well, in regard to the personal level he has not had great surprises either. Daughter of Jamaican parents, after their divorce he moved with his mother to the United States and she enjoyed a quiet adolescence surrounded by her siblings. She attended college at university and soon began working as a model.

One of the happiest moments of his life would come the day he gave the ‘yes, I love’ fellow actor Joshua Jackson, who was Katie Holmes’s boyfriend. The most curious thing about their love story is that it was she who proposed to him and not the other way around, as is traditionally done. It happened during a romantic trip to Nicaragua while taking a walk on the beach and, in the words of the actor during his visit to ‘The Tonight Show’, it was “very beautiful, incredibly romantic. ”

A beautiful romance that, although it began as a night of adventure, ended up becoming a family, since the couple put the perfect finishing touch to their relationship on April 20, 2020 when their first-born was born, Janie Jodie Fiona Jackson. Now, Jodie Turner boasts on social networks about how her day to day as a mother is, making visible the ups and downs of motherhood through different publications that she combines with dedications of love to her husband and the different jobs in which he participates to the delight of his nearly 350,000 followers.