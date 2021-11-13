Jennifer López assures that this is one of her favorite photos (and she does not go out alone)

Jennifer Lopez, better known as the diva of the Bronx, continues under the uninterrupted gaze of the international media. For whatever reason, be it for his personal relationships, the looks that delight the eye, his music and even the smallest detail are of interest.

So this time the public could not help but get excited about what he recently shared with his followers. It is nothing less than an unpublished photograph that JLo assures is his favorite photo. To the surprise of many, she appears in good company. Who would say that one of the most recognizable characters in the music industry would have a photo like that among his most treasured?

The young woman who rose to fame thanks to her portrayal of Selena in a movie now has a name of her own and an artistic career like no other. There are many things that could be said about the fascinating life of Jennifer Lopez today. Perhaps one of the most interesting and shocking topics of all has been his relationship with Ben affleck. For Bennifer’s fans, it has been a joy that that relationship that ended in 2004 resurfaced and stronger than ever. And it is that the environment of the actress and singer generates a lot of curiosity to Internet users.

However, one of the favorite photos the artist has shared is not with Affleck. Read on to find out the rest of this scoop.

One of the most tender and favorite photos of Jennifer López

Many may say that social networks are a harmful space, that they absorb or that they must be consumed with absolute caution. But the truth is that there are times when we couldn’t like more to be part of this technological age. Like other stars, the ‘On the Floor’ singer has shown an image from her personal and family album.

It is possible that to many it seems that this woman is not quite human. Because she is always impeccable, sets trends, heads numerous projects, is the idol of millions of people, the paparazzi follow her everywhere and more. After that great facade that has been created of this multifaceted celebrity, it turns out that one of her most special snapshots is with her son. Jennifer is seen hugging Max, who has a splendid smile and eyes narrowed with emotion.

Emme’s twin, who is now 13 years old, was a little boy at the time. One of the fundamental aspects of this photograph is López’s simplicity, the warmth of his embrace and the place his family occupies. Besides that, the immense resemblance of mother and son is indisputable.

It should be noted that this is not the first time that he takes advantage of his networks to publish moving moments and messages to his offspring. At the beginning of the year it was the birthday of his two children and then he dropped: “They rearranged my life and taught me the true meaning of love”.

Jennifer Lopez is an incredible artist, businesswoman, actress, dancer, and designer. So we wouldn’t be surprised if she also takes the Mother of the Year award.