Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pass each other (at least in networks)

Wait because when we had already assimilated that the love story fantasy of Jennifer Lopez (52) and Ben Affleck (49) It was real as life itself, we just realized a little detail that everyone had missed. Turns out that Neither of them follow the other on Instagram!

Ben only follows 94 accounts, including names like Tom Brady, Gal Gadot and Anne Hathaway, but no sign of JLo, while she, who follows more than 1,000 accounts, has not found the time to follow her boyfriend either.

It is true that they are of the old school, and that Instead of sending themselves private on Instagram, theirs started by mail to ‘I gave you all my love at love dot com’, but we are very surprised that with how active the artist is in social networks, she has decided not to follow her partner’s account.

This will surely serve to feed all kinds of rumors from the ‘Bennifer deniers’, who claim that this has never been a true love story, but that it is a business strategy. It turns out that a few months ago we found a theory that dismantled this romance from beginning to end, reducing it to a commercial strategy to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the ‘Jenny from the Block’ video clip. You do not believe it? Well, go sitting down because you are going to need support when you read all this.

There is an Instagram profile that has done a great research work that you laugh at Gloria Serra and that of course you can not put a single fault. “Continuing with my theory, exposed in episode 40 of @bpisdoingherbest, that J.Lo and Ben Affleck, aka Bennifer Againifer, aka Jenjamin Lofleck, They’re giving us a shot-by-shot remake of their iconic ‘Jenny from the Block’ video for the song’s upcoming 20th anniversary. Let’s examine the evidence I have collected so far. This May, Ben was seen wearing the watch that JLo gave him in the original JFTB video.. Seeing this, my first immediate instinct was … they are remaking the video. I am a witch? Yes. Does that mean he was right? We’ll see. On June 14, B and J were photographed having a dinner together, by the paparazzi. People focused on the fact that it was their first public kiss since the restart of their romance. *I focused on the location of everything at that dinner, including the angle from which the paparazzi were photographing. Very similar to the shots of B and J at dinner that were secretly shot by the photographers in the JFTB video.. Jen even seems to wear a similar hairstyle. Does this confirm that you were on the right track? Not yet. I said, “Call me when you’re on a yacht together. That’s when I’ll know.” THEN GUESS WHAT HAPPENED TODAY! Ben, Jen, yacht, bikini. Kisses. Did you kiss her ass on the yacht? I don’t know, I guess we’ll know when the video comes out, which I’m 98% sure now must be happening. IF SOMEONE SEES BEN PUTTING GASOLINE IN JEN’S CAR, CALL ME IMMEDIATELY“.

