Jennifer Aniston’s jeans that were used in the 90 ‘and are still all the rage

The jeans what the actress imposed Jennifer Aniston in the nineties they are all the rage today. The model? Mom jean high shot, of course. Let’s analyze them!

The young Jennifer who was getting famous and didn’t know it yet. Source. Vogue

Rachel Green and how it affected fashion forever: Jennifer Aniston’s mom jeans

His character in the fiction Friends fell in love with the mass public and was immediately a success, before the boom of the series and before Netflix!

Thus, the character of Jennifer Aniston, Rachel Green, became a reference for women who were inspired by her classic, flattering, simple but always cool looks and with that touch of glam that we still know her today.

High-waisted mom jeans always current! Source. Vogue.

The then recent fame suited her incredible and she looked comfortable walking the streets with her boyfriend Brad Pitt, another icon who was beginning to be a legend and imposed his style.

Although at that time the models of jeans or pants were two: the low rise to the hips and the mom jeans, Jennifer Aniston I used to choose, when it came to denim, the high-waisted ones.

In a romantic scene, one of the most timeless looks of all with high-waisted mom jeans! Source. Vogue

The pants at the hips were left for the stylish baggy models in blood red of lighter fabric, cinched on by a belt. Meanwhile, he preferred to use the jeans straight, at the waist, to mark it and high shot, to lengthen the torso and thus gain a few centimeters in height.

Today like yesterday, Jennifer with the same style of jeans as then. Source. Vogue

His onscreen style worked in match with his fictional partner: Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer. The two used to appear dressed in a simple, classic and timeless way: jeans straight, basic t-shirts. And the public began to adopt these garments to even go out to an event or date, combining them with more stylish or fashionable elements, such as the iconic oversize “cow” coat that immortalized Rachel’s character in one of the chapters.

Straight, high-waisted jeans combined with a stylish garment like the unforgettable “cow” coat. Source. Vogue

The truth is that mom jeans from Jennifer Aniston They became the most chosen and sold model: flattering, comfortable and super versatile.

Along with Brad Pitt and with a model on the hip, but not jean. Source. Vogue

Since 2020, this jean has been used again and is now, without a doubt, the most requested and combinable with all styles, leaving far behind the model that competed then: the Jean to the hip.

Are you a fan of mom jeans high shot of Jennifer Aniston Or do you prefer the low shot of other seasons?

For us, all the style of Jennifer Aniston in the nineties it is much more than current. Almost as much as her romance with Brad Pitt


