Jennifer Aniston’s jeans that were used in the 90 ‘and are still all the rage

The jeans what the actress imposed Jennifer Aniston in the nineties they are all the rage today. The model? Mom jean high shot, of course. Let’s analyze them!
Rachel Green and how it affected fashion forever: Jennifer Aniston’s mom jeans
His character in the fiction Friends fell in love with the mass public and was immediately a success, before the boom of the series and before Netflix!
Thus, the character of Jennifer Aniston, Rachel Green, became a reference for women who were inspired by her classic, flattering, simple but always cool looks and with that touch of glam that we still know her today.
The then recent fame suited her incredible and she looked comfortable walking the streets with her boyfriend Brad Pitt, another icon who was beginning to be a legend and imposed his style.
Although at that time the models of jeans or pants were two: the low rise to the hips and the mom jeans, Jennifer Aniston I used to choose, when it came to denim, the high-waisted ones.
The pants at the hips were left for the stylish baggy models in blood red of lighter fabric, cinched on by a belt. Meanwhile, he preferred to use the jeans straight, at the waist, to mark it and high shot, to lengthen the torso and thus gain a few centimeters in height.
His onscreen style worked in match with his fictional partner: Ross Geller, played by David Schwimmer. The two used to appear dressed in a simple, classic and timeless way: jeans straight, basic t-shirts. And the public began to adopt these garments to even go out to an event or date, combining them with more stylish or fashionable elements, such as the iconic oversize “cow” coat that immortalized Rachel’s character in one of the chapters.
The truth is that mom jeans from Jennifer Aniston They became the most chosen and sold model: flattering, comfortable and super versatile.
Since 2020, this jean has been used again and is now, without a doubt, the most requested and combinable with all styles, leaving far behind the model that competed then: the Jean to the hip.
Are you a fan of mom jeans high shot of Jennifer Aniston Or do you prefer the low shot of other seasons?
For us, all the style of Jennifer Aniston in the nineties it is much more than current. Almost as much as her romance with Brad Pitt and if not, check out this video.