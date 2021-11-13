Jennifer Aniston takes risks by combining bohemian dress with high-heeled sandals and dazzles – New Woman

If there is something that has always identified Jennifer Aniston is his talent to set new trends and it is that since he starred in the acclaimed series “Friends” he became a fashion icon.

Currently, the actress does not miss opportunities to show her incredible style at all times and the risks he takes in fashion to dazzle his looks with each one.

If there is something that has always characterized the interpreter of “Rachel” it is that not afraid to mix trends to achieve his own style, which is usually completely unique.

Classic, understated and sophisticated garments are Aniston’s favorites, but these are always adds that touch of emotion that makes it stand out.

This was demonstrated with one of his most recent looks, as he took a risk by mixing a Bohemian dress with very sophisticated high-heeled sandals.

The dress featured a plunging neckline and shoulder visibility, it had a beautiful fit at the waist and completely loose skirt.

On the other hand, the shoes had a criss-cross style, which made them ideal for a classy outfit.

Aniston mixed this outfit with a white tote bag with gold accents.

Jennifer Aniston’s style is the trend we all want to achieve

The American actress knows how to make combinations that quickly become a trend and become an inspiration for many.

This was demonstrated with one of her most recent outfits, which made it clear that thes miniskirts look amazing for different occasions.

Aniston wore an outfit of black mini skirt with matching blazer and high heels with bare feet.

This combination was successful because it is a skirt with a natural fall that did not have extra volume, which allowed a balance in the body.

Also the type of footwear allowed to give a lengthening effect, without this reducing the volume of the legs.

This is not the only style with which the famous has taught style for slim girls.