Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show: Hair Lessons

In the first season we could see the character of Reese witherspoon, Bradley Jackson, wearing a slightly different look than what we were used to for the actress. With a reddish hue, we were delighted to see Reese wearing a redhead look with waves in a midi cut, but for this second season she returns to her origins with her traditional blonde that we already know.

This change is not irrelevant, from what we could see in the trtoilerThis new season is full of changes with the intention of reaching new paths and this becomes our source of inspiration to fearlessly dare to do the same.

Reese Witherspoon on The Morning Show. Courtesy of Apple

In the case of Jennifer Aniston, your most natural look with long hair and layers It is ideal to give a sensation of volume and movement, giving a very flattering effect perfect for any age, since these cuts help to make us look younger, particularly if they are worn with lights as she did.

Defying the barriers of time, this timeless cut it has become part of the actress’s hallmark. Without experimenting too much, Jennifer Aniston found a look that frames her face in a soft and harmonious way, and that is why it has become one of the most requested options on visits to the stylist.