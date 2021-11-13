Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, face off in the new trailer for “The Morning Show”

USA.- “The Morning Show”Gave to Jennifer Aniston and Reese witherspoon recognition as executive producers on a series that continues to attract thousands of fans around the world. This year they will premiere their second season, and as can be seen in the first images of the teaser trailer, his characters are more at odds than ever.

The first look was published by Apple TV and each of the protagonists on social networks, and follows the events in the life of Alex Levy, (Jen), a famous television host who must face the problems as a result of the accusations of harassment against your partner. Steve Carrell he played Michael Kessler, who was replaced by local reporter Bradley Jackson.

As soon as the new face of the show arrived on the program, the relationship between them was not the best, until over time they became closer, united with a clear objective: to expose the television company where they work. According to the plot, the company had been silent for years about employee misconduct and harassment of its female employees.

On your Instagram profile, Jennifer Aniston released a sneak peek of what fans will see on September 17 of this year. “It took a little longer than expected, but finally here it is,” he wrote next to the clip he shared on his Instagram profile, which added almost 4 million views and thousands of comments.

The restrictions due to the pandemic of Covid-19 they delayed the recordings and the return to the sets for the protagonists of the show as the star of Friends. But the shoot finally got done, with all the biosecurity measures that kept the main stars and other crew members busy.