Jenner Bautista supports Salomón Jara in search of Morena’s candidacy

Jorge Acevedo

Oaxaca de Juárez, Oaxaca.- Jenner Bautista and Alternate Senator Adolfo Gómez, congratulated Senator Salomón Jara Cruz for registering as Morena’s candidate for the Government of Oaxaca, both said that the native of San Melchor Betaza is the best option to govern a been like Oaxaca.

Jenner Bautista commented that with Salomón Jara, the fourth transformation will advance with a firm step and will take hold in the state, which will serve to remove the entity from the lag in which it is found and in which other governments unfortunately left it, despite the riches that Oaxaca has.

This was said in a meeting they had with the Senator and candidate for the candidacy of Morena to the Government of Oaxaca, where Jenner Bautista promised to work hard, since she considers that Salomón Jara knows the 570 municipalities of the entity and always He has worked with and supported the President of Mexico Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

This is how he published it on his twitter account: “Today I greeted my friend the senator @salomonj, who a few days ago registered as a candidate for the governorship of our state and my great friend the alternate senator Lic. Adolfo Gómez. The 4T advances firmly in Oaxaca. # UnOaxaqueñoParaOaxaca # YoConfíoEnSalomón “

