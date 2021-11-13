Jay-Z debuts on Instagram and only follows one person … Beyoncé!

The use of social networks is so widespread that it is still surprising that artists and celebrities have not been tempted to create their own Instagram account to show off luxury and show off couples. While it is true that many offer a very different profile to this one, with which they maintain a total secrecy when it comes to their intimate waiting, others take advantage of these communication channels to get in touch with their followers and feel protected when they need a real and human response.

Among some of the stars who so far have avoided creating an account on Instagram are Jennifer Lawrence or Kristen Stewart of whom, if we get to know any news that implies them, It is usually thanks to the work of ‘paparazzi’ and tip-offs. Of others, however, we have evidence thanks to the fact that their partners share privileged information that allows us to know how they are or what they look like.

via GIPHY

A conglomerate of all that is Jay Z (51). Until now, the rapper had completely dodged the networks, but he has starred in the moment of the day when he created his account on this social network. In a few hours, Queen B’s husband has amassed over 2.2 million followers, a figure that continues to grow at times despite the fact that it has only made one publication.

This is the poster of Netflix’s new movie ‘The Harder They Fall’, directed by Jeymes Samuel and in which the artist appears as producer. With a single photo, he has delighted thousands of ‘followers’ who have not wanted to miss the opportunity to give him his corresponding “like” and welcome him to Instagram.

Although this arrival has been a real bombshell for the community of ‘feeds’ and ‘stories’, the most striking thing has not been that it has been released at this time, but that You have only ‘clicked’ the ‘follow’ button for a single person. Despite having millions of followers to choose from, including thousands of celebrities (even Mark Zuckerberg, creator of Meta, congratulated him on creating this account), Jay-Z has played it safe and has replicated his ‘follow’ to his wife, Beyoncé (40)

Curiously, in the account of the singer of ‘Halo’, which has about 216 million followers around the world, there is only one person on her following list … And it is her husband! There is no doubt that, once again, they have once again demonstrated the ‘feeling’ that unites them with this gesture and it keeps us expectant when it comes to knowing what the rapper’s next news will be. Will you share a picture with Beyoncé? And a video? We are impatient!