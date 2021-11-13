Jack Nicholson’s worst movie

He is one of the greatest actors in the history of cinema. Talk about Jack Nicholson they are major words. Winner of three Oscars and responsible for many of the most iconic roles ever seen on a movie screen, old Jack is always synonymous with wonder. But since this section was born to tickle stars of their level and to mark that moment in which they screwed up like hell, here we come with She never refuses.

Harry Bliss, the director of a small watchdog training company, is very unhappy in his marriage to a Japanese woman (whom he calls Iwo Jima in his psychiatrist’s office). Joan Spruance, an opera singer whose apartment is ransacked, is forced to live with her sister. One fine day she decides to buy a guard dog to feel safe. A love will emerge between Harry and Joan that will be hampered by their sister’s dangerous friendships

Comedy without laughter and romance without much love, the movie was a complete disaster. Called to be one of the great successes of that 1992, the critical result was disastrous and the public turned their backs on it without regard, which does not surprise anyone. Luckily it has fallen into oblivion, because She never refuses it has fabric …