ITunes ranking in Peru: Top 10 of today’s most viewed movies Thursday, November 11

1. The Witches (Roald Dahl)

A little orphan in late 1967, he goes to live with his beloved grandmother in Demopolis, a town in Alabama. The boy and his grandmother have strange encounters with some witches so they decide to move to a luxury hotel on the coast. Unfortunately, they arrive at exactly the same time as the Grand High Witch who has gathered her cronies from all over the planet – who are going undercover – to carry out her horrible plans.

2. v for Vendetta

In the not too distant future, Britain is a totalitarian country ruled with an iron fist by a tyrant (John Hurt). One afternoon, after the night curfew, young Evey (Natalie Portman) is rescued in the middle of the street by a mysterious masked man whose name is V (Hugo Weaving). The strange character explains what his plans are to combat the lack of freedom. From that moment on, V’s actions will aim to set off a revolution across the country against the fascist government.

3. Paw Patrol: The Movie

The Paw Patrol is on a roll. When Humdinger, his greatest rival, becomes mayor of nearby Adventure City and begins to wreak havoc, Ryder and the heroic cubs set off to face this new challenge. As one of the pups must face his past in Adventure City, the team finds help from a new ally, the clever little dachshund Liberty. Together and armed with exciting new gadgets and equipment, the Paw Patrol fights to save the citizens of Adventure City.

Four. Jack Ryan: Operation Shadow

Jack Ryan (Chris Pine) is a war veteran who leads a double life: he is a Wall Street executive and also works undercover as an analyst for the CIA. When he discovers a meticulously planned plot to sink the American economy and wreak havoc around the world, they decide that he is the best man to stop it due to his ability to interpret global data. Jack will have to travel to Moscow to try to discover the whole truth, because the lives of millions of people depend on it, but that means moving in a world in which no one can be trusted.

5. Final horizon

In the year 2047 a rescue ship, the “Lewis & Clark”, is sent to investigate the mysterious reappearance in Neptune’s orbit of an experimental ship, the “Final Horizon”, which had disappeared years before along with its entire crew. In the year 2040 the ship “Final Horizon” was launched into space to investigate the ends of the universe, but it disappeared without a trace. Strange events begin to occur on board as the rescue mission tries to find out what the fate of the missing has been.

6. Lords of brooklyn

A veteran police officer named Eddie Dugan (Richard Gere) is in the last stage of his career, badly burned by years of service and a week ahead of beginning his retirement and retiring to a cabin fishing in Connecticut. On the other hand, the narcotics officer Sal Procida (Ethan Hawke) is clear that there is no line that he will not cross to provide his wife and seven children with a stable and peaceful life. The third party in contention is Clarence “Tango” Butler (Don Cheadle), a cop who has always surrounded himself with loyal men and who has a “special relationship” with Caz (Wesley Snipes), one of Brooklyn’s most infamous drug traffickers who in those moments he is in prison.

7. The nucleus

Scientists discover that the heart of planet Earth will stop its spinning motion, which will cause a tremendous natural disaster, wiping out life as we know it. A group of scientists are recruited for a dangerous mission to the center of the earth that can prevent catastrophe.

8. Annihilation

When her husband disappears during a secret mission, the biologist Lena joins an expedition to a mysterious region cordoned off by the United States government. The group, made up of several female scientists, investigates Zone X, an intriguing place controlled by a powerful alien force from planet Earth. Zone X is a place that other expeditions have gone to, but none have returned.

9. Living graveyard

Louis Creed, his wife, and their two children move into a house near a busy road. Near the house there is a path that leads to an animal cemetery and also to an old Indian cemetery; According to legend, those who are buried there will come back to life. When one of the children is killed by a truck, Louis decides to bury him in the Indian cemetery.

10. City Hall (The Shadow of Corruption)

John Papas, the mayor of New York, rules the city at will thanks to his eloquence and his indisputable charisma. In a black neighborhood, a child is killed in a shootout between drug dealers and narcotics detectives. When the arrested drug dealer is released a few hours later, Kevin Calhoun, the idealistic deputy mayor, decides to investigate the case. (FILMAFFINITY)

