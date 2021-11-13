It’s Cinema: With Balagueró, Colomo, Zambrano, Dani Rovira and Eva Martín

Andres Arconada and Sergio perez They talk about the premieres of the week starting with Way down, No one has been able to steal the Bank of Spain. A financial institution absolutely impregnable, of which there are no plans, nor data of what kind of engineering was used more than a hundred years ago to build its vault.

But this true mystery does not scare Thom Johnson (Freddie Highmore), the brilliant young engineer recruited to find out how to discover the secret to accessing its interior. The objective will be a small treasure, deposited in the bank for only ten days. In ten days, Thom and his team will have to discover the secret of the box, put together a plan and prepare the assault. The escape after the coup will coincide with the long-awaited final of the World Cup in South Africa, which faces Spain and the Netherlands, and which will bring together hundreds of thousands of fans at the doors of the Bank of Spain itself. Will they be able to achieve glory or will they end up in prison? Arconada receives Jaume Balagueró in the studio.

Eiffel

Having finished his collaboration on the Statue of Liberty, the famous engineer Gustave Eiffel (Romain Duris) is on top of the world. Now the French government is pressuring him to design something spectacular for the 1889 World’s Fair in Paris, but Eiffel is not interested. Suddenly, everything changes when a mysterious woman from his past (Emma Mackey) crosses his path and the fire of his forbidden passion is rekindled, inspiring him to change the image of Paris forever.

Till Death

After a romantic dinner in his house away from the lake, Emma (Megan Fox, Transformers) wakes up handcuffed to her late husband (Eoin Macken, Cursed forest), the next morning. Terrified and isolated in the dead of winter, she must escape the clutches of murderers hired to avoid the ingenious plan of her recently deceased husband.

My Hero Academia: World Mission of Heroes

A criminal organization known as Humanize he intends to destroy the gifted holders of the entire planet. To try to save the population from special bombs that they have hidden all over the world a selection of heroes is organized. Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki, who are interning at a hero office, are also part of the mission from Oseon country. But Deku is involved in an incident and becomes the most persecuted in the entire country. Meanwhile, Humanize releases a statement to the world and they give a two-hour limit. Now the future of the world and of the heroes is in the hands of the protagonists.

The belly of the sea

June 1816. The French Navy frigate Alliance, runs aground on a sandbar off the coast of Senegal. As attempts to free the helmet prove futile, there is no choice but to abandon ship. As the available boats are not enough to accommodate all the crew, a raft of about 12 meters long and 6 wide is built. In that precarious boat they force to board 147 men: soldiers, sailors, a few passengers and a few officers. The ship’s evacuation plan foresees that the available boats will tow them to shore. Even so, panic and confusion seize the convoy trying to reach the coast. Due to cowardice or ineptitude, the boats lose contact with the raft. The tow rope breaks, or someone cuts it. The boats leave the raft to their fate. The current carries her away, and she disappears over the horizon.

The Sparks Brothers

Documentary film about American rock band Sparks. The film focuses on the figure of the brothers Ron and Russell. Through interviews with the two musicians, producers, colleagues and image and video files, the film takes a journey through the history of the band and especially the life of two of the main pillars of the musical group.

Tick, tick … boom!

On Netflix we can see the story of an aspiring theatrical composer in New York City. While waiting for his big break, Jon (Andrew Garfield) write a work titled Superbia, which he hopes will be a great musical. As he approaches his thirtieth birthday, he is overwhelmed with anxiety, wondering if his impossible dream is worth it.

Film based on the autobiographical musical by the playwright and author of Rent Jonathan Larson, who directs the musician, singer and songwriter Lin-Manuel Miranda, responsible for the songs of the film Moana (2016) and one of the leading voices of the film The return of Mary Poppins (2018). The film stars actor Andrew Garfield (What hides Silver Lake).

Be careful what you wish for

The Christmas, and Miguel and Laura decide to spend the winter vacation with your young children in a cabin in the middle of the mountain. This year, grandfather Benigno cannot spend the festivities with his family, however, his mischievous grandchildren steal his most precious object: his Magic Ball. Children will start using the gadget and give life to some snowmen, which will end up sowing chaos wherever they pass. Arconada receives Fernando Colomo and Dani Rovira in the studio.

Red alert

An Interpol agent, the International Criminal Police OrganizationHe is on a mission to find and capture the world’s most wanted art thief. In the world of international crime, when a ‘Red Notice’ is issued, it is launched a global hunting and trapping alert. It will be a showdown between the brightest minds of scammers in the world against the best tracker agents in the world. This international intrigue and action comedy is the brainchild of Rawson Marshall Thurber, who writes and directs the film.

Finally alone at home

A marriage faces a simple child, Max, who seems to have robbed them. Max is a very energetic nine-year-old boy with a personality that clashes with that of adults, in addition to having the mysterious ability to always know what to do to annoy them. However, Mx also possesses that aura of innocence and good heart that helps him to always get his way.

Lemon Poppy Seed Bread

Director Benito Zambrano adapts a novel again, this time the best-seller Lemon Poppy Seed Bread. In a small town in the Mallorcan Anna (Eva Martin) and Marina (Elia galera), two sisters who were separated in their teensThey meet again to sell a bakery they have inherited from a mysterious woman whom they think they don’t know.

They are two women with very different lives: Anna has barely left the island and is still married to a man she no longer loves, and Marina – for her part – travels the world working as a doctor for an NGO. As they try to discover the secrets of their enigmatic inheritanceThe two will have to deal with old family conflicts and try to make up for lost years. Arconada receives Benito Zambrano and Eva Martín.