It is worth 10,000 dollars and there are only 100 in the whole world

Since they came on the market last November 2020, getting a new generation Xbox console, be it Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, has become an odyssey for many, due to the lack of stock that exists in the present in all kinds of computer components.

However, these are not the most complicated models to obtain today. Through its official Twitter account, Gucci has shown us the world’s most exclusive Xbox Series X, customized by the Italian brand itself, both on the exterior of the console and on the controls.

The most exclusive Xbox Series X: Worth $ 10,000 and there are only 100 in the world

The Italian firm offers us the most exclusive Xbox Series X in the world in a completely different package, with a brand’s own briefcase with the Xbox seal. In addition, the console has the brand’s serigraphy throughout its casing, making it a completely differential model, accompanied by controls that are also personalized by the firm.

The best Xbox gifts for this Christmas

Gucci has announced that there will be only 100 models of this Xbox Series X worldwide, and that it will be available for a whopping $ 10,000. That is why, despite the exclusivity of having an Xbox Series X today, due to lack of stock, the model of the Italian firm becomes, without a doubt, in the most exclusive Xbox Series X.

The most exclusive Xbox Series X

What do you think of this Xbox Series X model? We read you in the comments.

