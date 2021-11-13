It is now available! Ariana Grande presents the first collection of REM Beauty

USA. – Ariana Grande presented his makeup brand, REM Beauty with the world on Friday 12th of November. The aesthetic of this first collection is completely inspired by space, with an astronaut helmet as a gift for those who receive the public relations presentation.

It seems that the time that the cosmetics brand has been waiting really paid off, as it has released a large number of products. Including three shadow palettes with 6 shades each, which promise to give a vibrant look to the look. In addition, they can be obtained for an affordable price of $ 24 each. Their packaging is silver in color and rounded.

Later, Ariana Grande presented her collection of matte lipsticks that seem to be covered by little astronaut suits. It is that they even have a small transparent part to see the tone that resembles a helmet. These lipsticks come in 6 shades, most of them are quite natural, something that the artist often uses in her own makeup looks.

The entire line of cosmetics has products that are used by the singer, she has wanted to share with her audience the elements that she likes to use the most when putting on makeup. For that reason, she even presented a set of false eyelashes; is that Ariana really likes a look that stands out. In turn, he created a mascara for those who prefer a more natural style.

Finally, Ariana Grande She introduced her own highlighters, a product that she loves to use to highlight her cheekbones. They come in many shades, including green, purple, and yellow, giving a pretty sci-fi look. The singer really managed to surprise with her products that seem to be selling very well.