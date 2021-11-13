It is not your app or your cell phone, it is SPEI that has problems with BBVA

Users reported this Friday failures in SPEI. From 19:25, users began to report problems in SPEI, so that Downdetector Mexico presented a graph with the cuts of the last 24 hours.

In this sense, many users reported that the SPEI failures, so they asked to fix the problem as soon as possible.

This, because among the reports were users of BBVA who accused the bank of showing new account failures in their Bank transfers.

Others on their own shared that SPEI failures They are being presented since yesterday, when they wanted to make a bank transfer and to this day it has not been reflected.

Some more, stated that since noon they were trying to make a bank transfer, which have not been achieved, because so far they are not reflected.

BBVA FALLS?

After the reports of failures in SPEI, the BBVA users have continued to report on social networks the fall of their bank, as they have not been able to carry out Bank transfers or payments with your card.