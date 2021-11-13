“It goes beyond glycemia”

SEMI internists raise awareness with a network campaign on the cornerstones of proper diabetes control.

Within the framework of World Diabetes Day (November 14), internists of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI) star in a social media campaign in which they raise awareness about the main measures to prevent complications in diabetes and achieve good control of the disease, such as adherence to diet and medication, physical exercise and self-care, as well as complying with the periodic reviews scheduled with the health professionals. Diet, medication, physical exercise, self-care and periodic reviews, remember, are the main measures to adequately control the pathology.

It takes on special importance in the approach to the disease, in addition, “achieving a healthy weight goal”, they add. The 40 percent of people with diabetes have obesity and the 80 percent overweight in Spain. The control of the pathology, they point out, must go “far beyond monitoring blood glucose levels.” It is a systemic disease that can lead to multiple health complications and affect different target organs (including the heart, kidney, eyes or brain).

Jose Maria Fernandez, SEMI member internist physician, affirms that “diabetes is an endurance race, but resistance with a happy ending. Diabetic patients must be clear that if you follow the diet and indications of your specialist or Primary Care doctor, you control blood pressure, blood glucose levels, lipids and, of course, you try to reduce weight avoiding being overweight or obese and you quit. tobacco, you will be able to have a good quality of life and protect your main organs (heart, kidney, brain…) ”.

How can you fight diabetes?

For its part, Dolores Garcia de Lucas, an internist also a member of SEMI, indicates that “every day we see many patients with this disease and its complications, whom we want to accompany, help, guide and maintain with the best possible quality of life. What should patients do? Trust us, do things the best they should, not abandoning the proper lifestyle That is the cornerstone of your treatment, take your medication and don’t get discouraged. It is possible to live well with diabetes ”.

According Javier Carrasco, internist doctor member of SEMI and current coordinator of the GT of Diabetes, Obesity and Nutrition of SEMI, if you want to improve your disease or even prevent it is physical exercise is very important. “You have to do any type of exercise: walk around your city, through the countryside, ride a bicycle, run, swim or do any other type of sport. It is essential to prevent the disease and, in the event that you are diabetic , clearly helps to improve the prognosis of the disease and contributes to the action of the drugs.

While, Pablo Miramontes, Internist, also a member of SEMI, reiterates that “diabetes control does not end with glycemic control alone; It is important in your diabetes to control your eyes, your heart, your feet, your circulatory system and monitor your kidney function. Never forget that diabetes control goes beyond your glycemic control. Go to do all your revisions that you have scheduled by your health professionals ”.

What is the influence of weight on diabetes?

In the words of Isabel Pérez Soto, “We know from evidence-based medicine that gaining between 5 and 7 kilos over several years multiplies the risk of diabetes by up to 2. Also, up to 40 percent of people with diabetes are obese and up to 80 percent are overweight. If we manage to lose those 5-7 kilograms we will obtain better glycemic control, more benefits at the cardiovascular level and a decrease in mortality. Two important messages: it is not possible to get fat without getting sick and prevention is the only possibility because we cannot cure diabetes. Doctors cannot stop assessing and treating people with obesity, whether they are diabetic or not ”.

For her part, Lola López Carmona, an internist who is a member of SEMI, emphasizes that one of the most important uncertainties that a diabetic patient faces in their day-to-day life is to know if they are achieving a good control of your blood glucose. “We must not make the mistake of waiting for the next visit or analysis to know if we are doing things well. In fact, self-monitoring of blood glucose is one of the most effective measures to achieve the objectivess. In the case of patients with oral antidiabetics, a monthly or every two months determination will suffice. At that visit, we can check the rest of the measures we are doing, diet, exercise, adherence to treatment. In the case of patients with insulin, it will be essential that we keep a diary, since the glycemia cannot be interpreted in a punctual way one day, “the internist explains.



How is diabetes in Spain?

The 13.8 percent of the Spanish population has Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus (DM2), of which only 7.8 percent are diagnosed. Every year, 11.6 cases are diagnosed per 100,000 inhabitants, which represents 385,000 new cases of DM2 / year. 80 percent of people with DM2 are overweight, being one of the main predisposing factors to developing DM2. 23 percent of the Spanish population is obese. Diabetes is a silent and progressive disease, which is diagnosed many times after a complication, usually in the form of cardiovascular disease. The Internal Medicine specialist is key in the approach to diabetes, as it is a systemic disease that can lead to multiple health complications and affect different target organs.