Isco’s most painful separation

June 28, 2013. Isco Alarcon say “yes, I do” to Real Madrid. So begins a love story between the most talented Spanish player since Iniesta and a Bernabeu eager for its filigree. Today more than eight years have passed since that crush that cost Florentino Pérez 30 million euros (well paid and amortized) and there are 222 days left for Isco to experience his most painful separation: say goodbye to Real Madrid.

The contract of Isco expires at the end of the season and the player already knows, by active and passive, that the Real Madrid it is not going to renew you. Even if he wanted to leave in January, the white club would be willing to give him the letter of freedom in gratitude for what they lived together, for that love story that had happy moments and many partridges in the form of titles, including four Champions, which is said soon.

Isco faces his last months in the Real Madrid before consummating a separation not expected less painful. His premature demise – the man from Malaga is only 29 years old – came as if by magic the day Lopetegui was fired as coach of the white team. And that was more than three years ago. Nor with Solari, nor with Zidane, not now with Ancelotti, who was his first coach at Real Madrid, has raised his head from Malaga, who adjusts himself abandoned to his fate as a substitute with a galactic salary.

It seemed that this season could be different for Isco by the hand of a Ancelotti who knew how to squeeze him in his first stage in the Real Madrid. But the minutes that he gave her Carletto at the start of the League they were a mere mirage, a sort of swan song in which Isco left the usual details and the usual absences as well.

Isco, in the labyrinth

Isco He played as a starter in two of the first three league games: 59 minutes against him I raised and 66 against Betis. He did not finish either of the two games but he was seen with enthusiasm, intensity and a touch of hopeful finesse. And thinner, of course. However, to Ancelotti He did not finish convincing him, so he sent him back to the bench as soon as he began to recover troops: Isco played only 12 minutes against him Valencia, 18 opposite Majorca and another 9 against him Villarreal, the last of the midfielder with the shirt of the Real Madrid. And they were on September 25, a month and a half ago.

Then Isco vanished. Inopportune back discomfort knocked him out for most of October. He missed the matches of Real Madrid against Espanyol, Barça and Osasuna. Ancelotti has called him again in the last two games, against Elche and Lightning, but it has gone blank. All this, not to mention that Isco has not yet made his debut in the Champions League: he lost two duels due to injury and in the other three he has sucked the bench.

Your numbers bring you closer to a gray end in the Real Madrid and what could be a love story typical of a movie Julia Roberts It can end up as a TV movie from series B, the kind that Antena 3 broadcasts on Saturdays after eating. And, as much as his performance may not have matched his talent, Isco He would not deserve that.