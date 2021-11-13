Interview with Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson and Ryan Reynolds

Every year Netflix outdoes itself in every way. Among the number of productions it premieres over the course of a year, its most viewed series that break audience records in its first weeks of release, the audience for its highest-profile films, or the budget it puts on its tapes that is getting taller. And in this last area, it has just been surpassed by the hand of Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson with Red Notice. HERE the first trailer.

Red Notice, directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, brings together Hollywood’s biggest stars to play two art thieves who are in search of the three eggs of Cleopatra, perhaps the most valuable artifacts in the world. But an FBI agent seeks to stop them.

We had the enormous opportunity to talk with the three protagonists of Red Notice, who told us about the huge budget for the film, how it went from being a Universal project to Netflix, and the challenges of being in the platform’s biggest bet for this 2021. Here is the complete interview:

Red Notice introduces us to John Hatrley, an FBI agent looking for Nolan Booth, “The most famous art thief.” Hatrley knows that Booth is looking for Cleopatra’s golden eggs, so he manages to stop him after a confrontation in Italy. But how did you manage to find his whereabouts? As well, There is an informant / criminal known as The Bishop, who gave the clues to Hatrley to capture Booth.

However, The Bishop has a hidden plan, and the moment Booth is arrested, he convinces the police that Hatrley is behind it all. So that Hatrley teams up with Booth to catch The Bishop and beat him in the race to get the third Cleopatra egg. For closing Red Notice, the true identities of the three main characters are revealed, as well as their intentions.

Netflix disbursed about $ 200 million for the production of Red Notice, the most expensive film on its platform that promises (without spoilers) to become a whole franchise in which the three main actors are expected to return.