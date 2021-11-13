Instagram will implement a payment service similar to that of Onlyfans

Instagram will implement a service similar to that of Onlyfans. (Photo: Capture)

What’s new in Instagram. The most used social network in the world is undoubtedly that of Instagram and it has been implementing new features in its daily use. This is how in recent days people have been talking about the implementation of “exclusive stories”. To see this content you will have to make a payment, as happens in Onlyfans.

The insertion of this tool will benefit content creators above all, because it will serve as a new source of income. The followers must make a monthly payment if they want to see that content that is assigned in the new space of Instagram Stories. This information was shared by TechCruch.

The media in question assured that there are several tracking services that monitored the applications of Google Play and Apps Store and found that Instagram added information regarding purchases within the application.

It is necessary to remember that developers must inform about the availability and prices of the subscriptions that the user can find once they download and access the app. In the case of Instagram, different prices were found related to the “Exclusive Stories”.

According to the information provided, it was learned that the subscription It has a base price of $ 0.99 and goes up to $ 4.99. In addition, it was confirmed that this content can be viewed and that it will not only be stories, but also live video broadcasts (only for subscribers), among other advantages that have not yet been deciphered.

Under the middle conclusion it is likely that users have plan options to choose from.

Likewise, in the price list they also observed costs related to the badges. This would go hand in hand with the “gifts” that users make (only in some regions) in live videos, which can be exchanged for money.

This implementation, which would be very close to its launch, will benefit content creators, but especially the same platform, which will keep a (minimum) commission for each subscription.

BEST FRIENDS LIST

The news does not stop there. In the encrypted codes they found that there are also improvements for the option “Best friends” or “Close Friends” and it is about creating internal groups (lists), which will be useful when sharing your stories, since you can segment your stories of “Best friends” by work group, family or friendship.

ACTIVATE THE STICKER “YOUR TURNO”

One of the latest news that we can already enjoy when using the social network is the function that has gone viral on Instagram, since millions of users apply this filter to entertain themselves in their daily chores.

It is the sticker “Your Turn”, in Instagram stories and it is likely that you have already seen more than one. And if you want to try making one, don’t worry. Here we explain how to activate it and its main function.

HOW TO ACTIVATE IT?

Follow these steps to activate the function without complications and thus continue with this challenge and share it with your friends:

-Open the Instagram application

Take a photo or video, open the badge tray and select the “Your Turn” sticker

-Invite your followers and friends to share content on a specific topic.

-You can select a theme at random by clicking on “dice”, a new feature of this sticker.

-Now you can share your story with the viral sticker

-The app will notify you when someone joins your sticker. You can see all the stories that join or use your sticker to share something.

-To participate in a “Your Turn” sticker created by someone else, simply click on “Reply”.

Your Turn makes other users respond to a topic in their stories. (capture: Engadget Mobile)

WHAT IS IT FOR?

The function “Your Turn” in the stories of the Meta platform, offers users the experience of creating collective content, that is, with other consumers of the application to create challenges in photos. This will allow better interaction and fun for people who also plan to grow their personal brand on Instagram.

