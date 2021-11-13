Instagram offers its users up to $ 35,000 to post ‘reels’

The network explained that it will continue to define bonuses as more creators launch, so their payments will fluctuate during this initial stage of the project.

Although TikTok continues to grow at a breakneck rate, Instagram seems determined not to let it outgrow it. The latest strategy of the US platform to attract and consolidate users is to offer tens of thousands of dollars to those who post ‘reels’, the Instagram version of popular TikTok videos.

Through its Reels summer bonus program, the company encourages its users to create clips of up to 60 seconds in exchange for financial rewards.

However, according to a recent TechCrunch report, the bonus program rules they are not clear. For example, Maddy Corbin, an influencer with more than 50,000 followers, was offered up to $ 1,000 per month by Instagram for her reels. She herself realized that other creators were offered different sums.

“I saw some people who had more followers than me and they could only win $ 600“Corbin said.” I wish I knew more about how this works. All I can think of is that maybe it’s based on the performance of the previous reels. “

A user with approximately 24,000 followers on Instagram (far fewer than Corbin) received an offer of $ 800 in October if he obtained 1.7 million views on all your reels during the month. This influencer amassed a total of 1.49 million views and earned a payout of $ 689.

Meanwhile, a Reddit user received an offer from $ 35,000 if you get more than 58 million views in a month, while Miguel Lozada, a Twitch streamer with around 800 followers on Instagram, received the same offer of $ 8,500 as an influencer with 24,000 followers.

Instagram explained that it continues to “test payments” as it offers them to more creators, and that those bonuses are expected. “fluctuate“during this initial stage of the project.

“Our goal is for bonuses to become more personalized over time,” the company stressed.

For now, Instagram is making you these offers only to creators in the US