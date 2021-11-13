Instagram launches ‘States’ in the purest Messenger style

Do you remember the Messenger statuses? Well, on Instagram they seem to have been inspired by the old Microsoft messaging application to give life to its new function. Now, Meta’s photography social network allows you to configure a message in your profile so that others know what you’re up to.

And yes, your followers have multiple ways to find out what you are doing. The Reels, the Stories and the traditional publications. But if you need a new way to express yourself, here is the new Instagram feature.

“Define a status for 24 hours so that others know what you are doing,” says Instagram when introducing the function. It also clarifies that only the followers you also follow will be able to see the statuses. This means that, in a way, the display of the message will be limited to the followers with whom you have a closer link.

How to put a status on Instagram

Setting a status is very easy. Just go to Instagram, click on your profile picture in the lower right corner and tap Define a state. The application will provide you with some suggested options such as “Happy “,” Busy “,” Working “or” Celebrating “.

You also have the ability to set your own custom status. In this way you can unleash your creativity to put the message you want, with emojis and symbols. Although, of course, you have a limited space to express yourself, it is not going to be that you want to write a story.

Once configured, your status will be shown to your followers (also followed) under your name on your profile, in the chat window and under your photo in the Stories circles. If one of them is visiting your profile, they can tap on it to reply directly and generate a conversation with you immediately.

Interestingly, Instagram has started to roll out this feature by surprise. There is no official information about it in its official blog or in Meta’s. Nevertheless, some users They seem to be receiving it, so everything seems to indicate that sooner or later it will reach everyone with an account on the platform.