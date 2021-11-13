In the style of Kendall Jenner, Cynthia Rodríguez makes an impact with a transparent dress at Premios de la Radio

The brand new conductor of Come the joy, Cynthia Rodriguez, attended the Radio Awards last night with a transparent dress, very much in the style of the model Kendall jenner, and left everyone with “their mouths open.”

Rodríguez, who rose to fame after her participation in the La Academia program, wore a transparent ball gown, by Mexican designers Víctor & Jessy, which is embroidered with thousands of pieces of gold wire and sequins only in strategic parts.

To complement her extraordinary look, created by the stylist George Figueroa, the interpreter of If You Are Not With Me wore a low and straight ponytail, as well as a make-up, done by Bere de la Rosa, which framed her eyes in nude tones.

As expected, as soon as Rodríguez published a photograph on Instagram to show his look for the Radio Awards, the compliments in the comments of the post did not wait. “Woman, how is it possible that they are so beautiful?” Wrote one follower.

Cynthia Rodríguez, a fashion reference

Sixteen years after having participated in the “reality show” that put her in the sphere of entertainment, Cynthia Rodríguez is today a benchmark in fashion. Thanks to his good taste, and the good advice he has, he has created outfits full of style and glamor.

In recent years, Rodríguez has highlighted her beauty by appearing in Venga la Alegría, special broadcasts and red carpets of various events with dresses, outfits, blouses and skirts by important designers, such as Ángeles Godoy.

In her Instagram account, the singer and host always posts photos of the outfits she uses in her day to day life, which inspire her fans and make her followers fall in love, who have expressed the “envy” she feels towards her boyfriend, Carlos Rivera.

