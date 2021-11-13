In Cincinnati … they’re looking for Diego Lainez! This is how teasing is for the Mexican soccer player

ANDl Mexican soccer player Diego Lainez has been the target of the teasing with which the Cincinnatti fans seek to warm up the game of the World Cup Qualifying Come in United States and Mexico.

In said American city, headquarters of the party this Friday, the public has posted various posters with the image of the Mexican soccer player with the classic sign of ‘Wanted’. The mockery continues by saying that Lainez looks like a 12 year old boy and ends with the last time they saw it: “on the Betis bench”.

Diego Lainez was not considered by Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino for tonight’s duel, because the Mexican continues to recover from the injury in the last game of the Mexican under 23 team at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Since that time, Lainez has not been able to consolidate with Betis, so Tata decided that he would stay with the Spanish team so that they could pick up pace.

Notably This has not been Lainez’s first controversy with the United States. On the day of his debut with the senior team (2018), the then player of the America faced with Matt Miazga who made fun of his stature. At that moment, Edson Alvarez He appeared to defend his teammate from Las Águilas.

