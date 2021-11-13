If you’re in the mood for Halo Infinite, these new campaign gameplay will ease the wait

343 Industries continues to show its new and anticipated open world shooter in detail.

Until just a few weeks ago Halo Infinite had kept all the information regarding its campaign in the background but today, after an extensive gameplay trailer, we have new video advances that allow us to see in detail the action of the new game of 343 Industries, which has already put its long-awaited shooter in the hands of a few lucky ones.

Halo Infinite launches December 8 on PC, Xbox Series and XOneThese videos show the opening bars of Halo Infinite, after playing about four hours, and among the most striking aspects, of course, stand out its gigantic open world that we will explore in the shoes of the Master Chief, but also the new weapons or the hook, which we can use to explore the stage or hinder and attack rivals. The advance of IGN delves into other aspects such as the conquest of strategic points and the rewards we acquire for doing so, having the option later to request more and better supplies and allies.

Halo Infinite will have large maps in which we will have to fight against dozens of enemies in epic pitched battles very much in line with what the Halo saga has accustomed us to. To deal with so many rivals they have been introduced new gadgets as a sensor that marks their position on the screen, even when they are behind hedges and walls. Unfortunately, these videos seem to have been captured playing on easy difficulty, which prevents us from seeing in detail aspects such as artificial intelligence and the ferocity of the enemies.

In addition to these gameplay, a few hours ago we showed you the most sinister character in Halo Inifnite with whom we will have to fight during the next great epic of the Master Chief. On the other hand, as we already told you, the multiplayer mode of this new chapter promises to delight fans of first-person action as we told you in our impressions of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite.

