“I don’t like (the sprint), but let’s see if I change my mind tomorrow”

The Mexican Czech Pérez expect the last qualifying to sprint in the Brazilian Grand Prix change your opinion on this format, as you will start from fourth position and thus directly seek a new podium in the season.

“I don’t like it, but let’s see if I change my mind tomorrow,” he said. Czech Pérez at the end of the classification.

Checo Pérez in the Red Bull garage during qualifying for the Sprint Qualy in Brazil. Getty

Checo considered that his qualifying performance was affected by the temperature of Interlagos, where clouds and cold were present.

“Super close. The qualification was not straight. In Q1 the track got cold and affected a bit, but outside of that it was such a small margin and one tenth of Max we would have qualified out of two ”, explained the Red Bull element.

Czech Pérez He was forceful when he mentioned that Hamilton “is in another league” due to the engine change that Mercedes made and that put him in first place.

“We overheated the front and rear and we were not ideal. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to improve the starting position ”, he declared.

The first race that was lived under this format was the Great Britain Grand Prix, in which the Mexican qualified in fifth position and fought directly with Lando norris, who became a nightmare for the Guadalajara.

Despite having a regular performance in qualifying, the Mexican could not overcome Charles Leclerc at the start and was outmatched in the first five laps by Fernando AlonsI heard Lando Norris.

On the fifth lap, the man from Guadalajara suffered a mistake and collided with the wall. Although he was able to rejoin the race, the car suffered damage, so he did not finish it and on Sunday he left the pitlane due to the changes that the team made to his car due to the changes presented by the RB16B. That first sprint race finished in 16th position, being criticized by specialists.

At Italian Grand Prix the Mexican finished qualifying in ninth place, was eliminated in Q2 and started in the fifth row alongside Antonio Giovinazzi. In the first three positions they finished Valtteri Bottas, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

In qualifying race the tapatío did not have a good performance, since he was not able to overtake even one position, although at the end of Sunday he finished in fifth place.