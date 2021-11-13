‘I am the strongest candidate to fight Canelo’

The most avoided boxer tag is not just a badge of honor, it is also an unfathomable test of patience for the person wearing it.

That status is earned, if you can really earn something you don’t want, by virtue of a few different attributes. The fighter must be immensely talented and generally possesses a stylistic streak that makes him incredibly difficult to defend.

Former champion Paul Williams was a 6-foot-2 welterweight who epitomized the term. He used to land 1,000 punches per fight and would fire them from awkward angles, a handful for any opponent.

But the label is not earned simply by physical features. The final ingredient is related to the balance between risk and reward for a high profile champion or boxer. And that’s the challenge David Benavidez faces after being stripped of his super middleweight title twice.

If Benavidez had kept that belt, he would have stood in the way of Mexican star Canelo Alvarez to become the undisputed super middleweight champion and surely would have fought boxing’s biggest star.

Instead, a week after Alvarez accomplished that feat by knocking out Caleb Plant, Benavidez (24-0, 21 KOs) will settle for a showdown against late replacement Kyrone Davis on Saturday in the former champion’s hometown of Phoenix. Arizona (Showtime, 9 p.m. ET).

“People are not eager to fight me, obviously, because I don’t have a belt,” Benavidez, 24, told ESPN. “People just want to take a chance if there’s a belt involved. But a super strong guy, lots of knockouts, dangerous young fighter… they feel like there’s no reason to fight me.

“I am willing to fight anyone,” he adds. “People don’t think like that anymore, especially now that Canelo is on the scene. People are just trying to secure the Canelo fight and trying to secure a check.”

Boxing fans longed for a fight between Benavidez and Caleb Plant – two men with a history of bad blood – for a long time, but it never materialized. Instead, Plant feasted on low-level opposition in title defenses and earned a $ 10 million payday with Alvarez last weekend.

Benavidez was originally scheduled to face the man Plant defeated for the title, José Uzcategui. The fight was scheduled for August 28, but was postponed after Benavidez contracted COVID. A different kind of positive test completely ruined the showdown. Uzcátegui tested positive for the banned substance rEPO and was removed from the fight.

While it wouldn’t have been one of the biggest bouts or the toughest tests of his career, Benavidez saw it as an opportunity to make a statement.

“I wanted to be the first to knock him out,” says Benavidez, a Mexican-American who fights from Seattle. “It’s definitely been tough, and just when I have these fights, like Uzcategui, they get him on steroids. If anything, it makes me feel better that he’s willing to lose a good paycheck; it must mean he was really scared of me.

Canelo Alvarez is the undisputed super middleweight champion after unifying all four major titles in a victory over Caleb Plant on November 6. Al Bello / Getty Images

“It’s been very, very difficult for me, but we will keep going forward. I am going to be here for a long time. I am going to keep calling and asking for those big fights that the fans want to see and they will happen when they have to happen.”

As long as he gets past Davis with little trouble, as expected, the next step for Benavidez is hard to decipher. Would Plant want to get back in the ring after his loss to Canelo? Could anyone go up to 160 for a tempting fight?

Another matchup fans yearn for is Benavidez versus Jermall Charlo. The middleweight champion has repeatedly expressed his desire to move up to 168 pounds for a fight with Alvarez, but he didn’t seem too keen on a showdown with boxing’s most avoided fighter.

“Typical of the Charlo, they start screaming and putting on a great show and [Jermall] Said he’d knock me out, break my neck I thought the fight was going to happen for sure, “Benavidez said.

“He says a lot of nonsense, that I have to be 25 to fight him. I have to get vaccinated. [contra COVID]. I think he just does things to get attention. I don’t think I want the fight. I was acting like a child. I’m going to keep trying to get under his skin … it would definitely be a fight I’d like to have. “

A fight with Charlo is the second biggest chance for Benavidez. Number one, of course, is against Canelo.

All Benavidez had to do was remain champion and the fight was his. He recognizes it. Benavidez is ESPN’s No. 2 super middleweight, he’s still undefeated and if it weren’t for issues outside the ring, Benavidez would no longer be avoided.

Three months before his 21st birthday, Benavidez became the youngest champion in super middleweight history with a 2017 win over Ronald Gavril. He was knocked down in the final round of that fight, but left no doubts in the immediate rematch.

Before he could make a second defense of his title, Benavidez was suspended for four months and stripped of his belt after testing positive for cocaine in 2018. While admitting he made a mistake, Benavidez also points to inconsistent responses from the WBC.

“He didn’t even have a fight on duty. With Óscar Valdez, he failed some tests for something dirty two weeks before [de su pelea]”Benavidez observed, referring to Valdez’s positive test for phentermine before his September fight with Robson Conceicao.” He was not fined or stripped.

“If these rules are in place, but [el CMB tiene] favorites, you shouldn’t have rules to begin with. If you have rules, you have to make everyone follow them. I faced punishment, but honestly, it was the best thing that happened. That is not acceptable anyway. I was punished like a man and that’s it for me. “

David Benavidez, left, defeated Anthony Dirrell in 2019 to win the WBC super middleweight title, but lost it on the scale before his first defense. Jayne Kamin-Oncea / Getty Images

Benavidez regained the title with a KO of Anthony Dirrell in the ninth round of their fight in 2019, but missed the weight before his defense against Roamer Alexis Angulo. They stripped him again and left him without much influence when it comes to big fights.

Alvarez has all four titles at 168 pounds now, and Benavidez is on the short list of viable opponents when Alvarez returns to fight on Cinco de Mayo weekend. So what if you get called to be chosen?

“I feel like I have the best chance [para vencer a Álvarez] because I have the most power in the division outside of Canelo, “Benavidez said.” I have longer arms, equal speed, probably even faster, and power too. I’m starving for that opportunity. “

Perhaps most of all, Benavidez applies unrelenting pressure and his bulk can be overwhelming. Like another boxer who was often avoided: Antonio Margarito. But there is another key weapon that Benavidez possesses, and that is the most important blow in boxing.

“We’ve been working a lot on the jab, something Canelo can’t escape from,” said Benavidez’s father and coach, José Benavidez Sr.

“We’re going forward, we’re not going to step back, we’re not going to try to box him. That’s what separates him. [de los demás]. Everybody wants to move and box [a Canelo]”.

Meanwhile, Benavidez can only fight with whoever is willing to step into the ring. This time, it’s Davis, a 27-year-old boxer who struggled with journeyman Martez McGregor in September, but drew with Dirrell in February.

A win over Davis won’t bring Benavidez any closer to Alvarez (or Charlo), but what other option does Benavidez have?

“If I have to earn the opportunity to fight Canelo, and I have to fight the best three [contendientes]I’m willing to do it, “he said.” It’s my job as a fighter and I’ll fight anyone as long as they pay me. I just want to fight as much as possible.

“I feel like I’ve paid my debts. I feel like I’m the strongest candidate to fight Canelo and I’m ready for the opportunity. My job is to just keep hitting and punishing these guys and when the opportunity comes, it will come.”