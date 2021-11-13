Hugh Jackman takes a biopsy and alerts again about skin cancer

Hugh jackman, famous among other things for his interpretation of Wolverine, perhaps the best character in the Marvel Universe, has problems with the skin cancer. You have already undergone surgery several times because of this problem and now another one has been performed. biopsy because of a skin lesion in the nose, waiting for results.

The actor has published it to raise public awareness of the dangers of sun exposure, pressing in our hemisphere because of a summer that in the last dates is showing warmer than usual.

Jackman has made public on his social networks a video in which It is presented with a bandage on the nose. “The worst diagnosis is that it is a Basel cell carcinoma. It is a basal cell carcinoma that is not really a threat, but it must be treated,” he explains, noting that an analysis has already been carried out that did not yield conclusive results. .

“Get frequent skin checks, don’t think it won’t happen to you and use sunscreen”recommends Jackman, who recalled that in his youth he sunbathed a lot without protection. “If they see that Wolverine is wearing sun protection, you should also wear it. If with this I can get one person to go to see the dermatologist, I’m already happy.”