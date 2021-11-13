Hugh Jackman explains why he shared a photo with Kevin Feige on Instagram

A month ago Hugh Jackman shared a Wolverine fanart made by BossLogic, a famous artist who shares his work on Instagram. Only the mutant’s claws were visible on it. It is completely normal for the actor to share the fanart they make of him and Wolverine. That character holds a special place in the Australian’s heart and career. What made people crazy is that he also posted a photo with Kevin Feige, mastermind behind the MCU. The photo was not accompanied by any text explaining why he did it. Since it was that executive’s birthday, people took it as an unequivocal sign that he was hinting at his triumphant return to the MCU.

The thing is that the actor and Feige have known each other for years. While he was acting in the X-Men movies, Feige I was already working on Marvel film adaptations; first as an assistant, then as a producer and now as what he is. The two of them are friends. For the same reason he was not posting anything to get the fans excited. This is what he said recently in an interview for Comic book (via Screen rant):

or I was literally reposting fanart and I do it a lot because I just love it and love the fans. And then I went to do something and when I came back I was like, ‘Oh, I think I’ve broken the internet. No no no no. Guys, sorry. It was not my intention. I really didn’t mean to imply that. Very sorry’. And I thought, ‘No one is going to believe me. But that was the case. And you guys are too fast for me. They are clearly faster and smarter than me. I just love the fans. So when I come across great things I’m going to share them.

The reality is that we live in a world in which artists are under constant scrutiny and, therefore, any of their actions is going to be seen as an indisputable sign of some new project that fans want to see happen. In this particular case, his arrival at the MCU.

We are nowhere near that mutants are going to be part of the cinematic universe that Marvel has been building all these years. That means Wolverine is about to appear in a movie alongside Shang-Chi or some other character from those movies. We don’t know which actor is going to play him, but fans wish he was Hugh Jackman again.

For his part, the actor recently said in an interview for para ReelBlend, the podcast of CinemaBlend, that his days as Wolverine came to an end a while ago.

The fact that I heard about this from you and there is nothing in my Kevin Feige inbox, means that it is very likely, no matter what idea comes to me, that it is not on the table. I will be clear. I figured it out, before we recorded Logan… I thought we got the idea. We knew what it was going to be in a way, right? And I thought this is the end. And that really helped me, it helped me to know that I was going to my last season, that this was my last season and there was as much of it as possible. He is a character that I still have close to my heart. But I know that it is already finished. Tell whoever you want. Please tell Ryan Reynolds because he thinks I’m joking, he doesn’t believe anything. Please.

All of this is one more sign that the fans want him back. The point is that not even the shoes enter by force. If he no longer wants to be Wolverine, there may be no human power to convince him to return.

