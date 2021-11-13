Hugh Jackman clears up rumors about his return as Wolverine in the MCU

MADRID, Aug 11 (CulturaOcio) –

Rumors around Hugh jackman returning to play Wolverine have been circulating among the fandom since the Australian actor gave life to the famous X-Men for the last time in Logan. However, after the publication of a photo in which the interpreter was seen together already Kevin Feige On Jackman’s Instagram account, fans’ hopes grew stronger than ever.

Because Disney’s purchase of Fox has made both the Avengers and the X-Men now owned by the same company and the end of the first season of Loki has opened the door to Multiverse In the MCU, it seems that the situation is more ideal than ever for Wolverine to return and be part of this unprecedented Universe.

For this reason, during an interview carried out by Cinemablend, the actor has been asked about this eventual return, to which Jackman has clearly answered: “The fact that you are telling me and that it has not reached me nothing of Kevin Feige it probably means that it doesn’t matter what I want, because it’s not something you’re looking at. “

“Before filming Logan I realized that we were already psyched, that we already knew a little what it was going to be, okay?” the interpreter pointed out before stating: “I thought it was done and that helped me understand that I was in the final stage and it was about to end. “

Although Jackman has claimed that Wolverine is a character that carries in the heart, the actor has asked the journalist who was interviewing him, jokingly, to tell everyone at once that he will not play the mutant again.

“Please, tell ryan reynolds, because you don’t believe anything, you think I’m joking, “concluded the actor, referring to the relationship that binds him to the interpreter of Deadpool, who has also mentioned him several times during his antihero movies.

Although Jackman’s appearance as Wolverine in the Marvel Cinematic Universe seems like a completely closed door, there is still the possibility that the mutant could appear interpreted by another actor, as an incarnation of the character from another alternate Universe.