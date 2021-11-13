Hugh Jackman apologizes to Marvel fans

MADRID, Aug 14 (CulturaOcio) –

Hugh jackman has had to apologize. At the beginning of last July, the Australian actor caused a veritable virtual tsunami among Marvel fans. The reason? He had shared a BossLogic fanart featuring Wolverine, followed by a photo of him along with Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios. The public began to think that it was a sign that he would return to the character of the mutant in the MCU. Now, the performer has apologized for giving fans false hope.

Amid a cluster of rumors and alleged leaks related to the multiverse in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, any gesture of the actors related to current or old productions of the House of Ideas is seen with a magnifying glass by the fandom. And, of course, two images like the ones Jackman shared were not going to go unnoticed.

“I was literally sharing a fanart. I do it very often, just because I adore them and I love the fans very much. Then I went to do things and when I came back, I thought: ‘Oh my goodness! I think I have bundled it on the Internet. No no no no. Guys, sorry. It was not my intention, seriously not. I’m so sorry’. Then I said to myself: ‘No one is going to believe me’. And that was the case, “the interpreter explained to Comicbook.

“You all [los fans] you are too fast for more and of course smarter. I just love the fans. So when I come across great things made by them, I share them, “he added.

Secondly, The photo with Feige was to remember that, a month earlier, the president and producer of Marvel Studios had had a birthday, thus showing his appreciation for the executive. “I am incredibly grateful to have been a part of that Marvel universe [el de los X-Men]. Especially, for having been since its inception and having witnessed all its evolution“he added.

THE ACTOR SAID GOODBYE TO WOLF WITH ‘LOGAN’

What’s more, he already spoke about his not signing for the UCM in another interview. “There’s nothing from Kevin Feige in my inbox [de correo electrónico]. Which means that, most likely, it is not in your plans. Secondly, I sensed that I was at the end when I filmed ‘Logan’. I knew that it would all end there. I thought that, after ‘Logan’, everything would end“he commented on the Jake Hamilton podcast.

The fans will have to settle for the films that Jackman starred in with both the X-Men and Wolverine alone, which are not few precisely. For now, Feige’s plans for the multiverse are a mystery. The only certainty is that the Marvel boss does have a clear idea of ​​where he wants to take him and we will have to wait for the moment to learn more about his intentions.

The new UCM stop is at Disney + with the premiere of the animated series’ What would happen if …? (What If …?)‘, while in theaters it will be with the premiere of’ Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’, which will be released in theaters on September 3.