How Rihanna Became Pop’s Favorite Party Girl – EzAnime.net

During her 2010 Last Girl On Earth tour, Rihanna He wowed audiences not only with his song list, but with his fiery red hairstyle. It signaled a change, both aesthetic and sonic, for the 22-year-old singer. After venting emotional and physical trauma on Rated R, Rihanna was in full pop mode, disguising herself as Virgin for his performance on the MTV VMAs and for embarking on a new era with his fifth studio album, Loud.

Eurodance never sounded so good

Two days before her impressive VMA moment, Rihanna released Loud’s first single, “Only Girl (In The World.” Although her reputation as a force in dance-pop lasted for five years, the uptempo bass boosted “ Only Girl “was a whole new sound for the star. The throbbing beat of” Only Girl “illustrates EDM’s dominant dominance on the pop scene, but Eurodance never sounded so good.

While Loud features many hits, it also saw Rihanna carry on push the limits of R&B about him Duck-only attended «What’s My Name». The follow-up single was a call to the Dance (hall the sound that Rihanna had perfected since her debut album, Music of the Sun, featured improvisations on an electro-ska riddim. With both singles, Rihanna had two more No. 1 hits, but she was just getting started.

Fifty Shades of Rihanna

At the time of its release on November 12, 2010, Loud pushed everyone’s buttons. The Barbadian singer was never a wallflower, but her fifth studio album found Rihanna more daring, daring and defiant.

The album opener “S&M” caused quite a stir when the chorus found Rihanna singing tantalizingly “Sticks and stones can break my bones / But chains and whips thrill me!” on a hook The cureis “Let’s go to bed.” While broadcasters around the world embraced the bubblegum energy of “Only Girl,” many rejected, and even banned, the mischief of “S&M.” In the video for the song, Rihanna poked fun at the press who pounced on her every move during the Rated R era, even leaving the famous gossip Perez Hilton bound and gagged. She later teamed up with another tabloid queen, Britney Spears, for a remix that catapulted “S&M” to the top of the Hot 100, making the song her 10th number one single.

Other deep cuts on Loud continued to flaunt Rihanna’s defiant attitude. “On Fading” turns a sample of Enya’s “One By One” into a kiss to mediocre relationships, backed by applause and 808. “Raining Men” goes one step further, rejecting claimants and potential suitors with help. from the nursery rhyme scheme, a Nicki minaj verse and a sampling of the 1982 hit The Weather Girls.

Effervescent Pop

Although Loud is an album full of effervescent pop, Rihanna still manages to touch on the downsides of relationships. In his country-pop tune “California King Bed,” he sings about sharing a bed with a partner, but feeling “10,000 miles apart.” “Man Down” offers a more in-depth commentary, with the video depicting a sexual assault in a nightclub. As a form of revenge, Rihanna’s traumatized character ends up killing her attacker in an open-air Caribbean version of Grand Central Station. The symbolism of the Rated R gun from the previous year continues, as she refers to her gun as “22 / I call her Peggy Sue” over a reggae beat, a sort of “I shot the sheriff” for the 2010s. .

On “Complicated,” Rihanna delivers on the promise of Loud’s title, shouting her frustrations over a trance-inflected dance-pop number. Even with its pumping house beat, the track’s chaotic percussion and dark synths sound weirder than typical club fare.

Meanwhile, the closing of the album “Love The Way You Lie (Part II)” offers a sequel to the original summer hit that appeared on EminemRecovery. This time Rhianna takes the lead with a powerful vocal performance, bringing the female perspective to the story as Eminem spits vitriol into the verse.

Full court press

No Rihanna album is complete without heralding her next era. In the sultry alt-R & B “Skin” cut. she doubles down on her seduction, swapping fancy beats for raucous guitar riffs that sound straight out of Madonna’s Erotica era. Loud’s latest single, “Cheers (Drink To That)” is a hymn rock chunk that showcases Avril Lavigne’s signature yodel from her 2002 single “I’m with You,” turning the serious ballad into a tropical chant.

Loud reached No. 3 on the Billboard 200 and earned three Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year. The album’s dance-focused sound also made it a commercial success outside of the US, where it topped the charts in nearly every major territory. By marking Rihanna’s return to the pop world, she proved she could stand her ground among the pop with EMD that dominated the charts at the beginning of a new decade.

