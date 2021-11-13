How old-fashioned are Andy Sachs’ shoes from El Diablo Wearing Fashion?

A talented young woman, full of energy, eager to learn and get ahead, this is how

Andrea sachs

(character played by the actress Anne Hathaway) reached the writing of the runway magazine, a place where fashion was everything and although for her the essentials were not in the clothes, for the people who worked there looking impeccable and in trend was like your “letter of introduction”.

And it was precisely in Runway where we saw Andy grow in every way, because although she arrived dressing in very simple outfits that were comfortable for her, the truth was that from there she came out knowing how to combine the bag with the shoes and the great designers.

So his style changed completely, from that girl who wore old-fashioned shoes, became a woman in trend. However, here the question arises whether in fact everything that Andy wore to work was out of season or was a bad choice, especially those black loafers that he combined with his outfit that consisted of a sky blue shirt, a Blue sweater in a stronger tone, a long skirt with diamonds (that reached below the knee), some black stockings and those black loafers that no one will forget.

And it is that what his boss criticized him the most, Miranda Priestly (Meryl Streep)It was that, not looking perfect or even thin and she let him know from the first moment she stepped foot in the Runway offices.

Even at your job interview for the position of Assistant to Miranda, who was the Editor-in-Chief from the magazine, told him quite frankly that I had no style or good taste to dress -as he looked her up and down- and no … it was not a question!

For Miranda, those black shoes that her gaze almost forces her to the new ‘Emily‘To take them off on their first day of work, they were “horrendous”, but several years later that iconic unisex shoe turned out to be a jewel and became a trend. That’s right! After all, Andrea was not at all lost when it came to her choice of loafers. .

Those square toe loafers that in 2006

Miranda didn’t like them at all

, in the middle of 2021 (and also since 2020) are shoes that we can see anyone in the street or office wearing with great pride, as they reappeared with a more striking touch and a well-known Spanish brand of the Inditex group brought them back, according to one fashion magazine a few months ago.

Now, those shoes have been remastered and appeared on the market made of leather, with an animal print finish (crocodile) and that simulate being, at the same time, patent leather. Without a doubt, it is a shoe that many would “kill” to have in their closet To combine not with a skirt like Andrea’s, but with denim and even white, transparent or black socks, or at least that’s what fashionistas recommend.

There is no doubt that fashion is changing and ultimately, well, several years later, we can recognize that Andy Sachs was right in his choiceJust that he could have used a better outfit to combine those shoes that at first glance seemed “horrendous”, but ended up being very fashionable.

Do you think that in the middle of 2021 Miranda would dare to wear these moccasins that she criticized her new Emily so much? And it is that Sachs was the mockery of several of her companions of Runway, because they did not approve of her clothes, but from one moment to another they all admired her when her new style emerged that even left Mrs. Priestly with her mouth open.

Would you use them, do you already have them, how have you combined them?

