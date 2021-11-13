How much are the Versace shoes that Angela Aguilar wore at the Radio Awards

Last Wednesday, November 10, the delivery of the Radio Awards, an event that is responsible for recognizing the best artists of the Mexican regional genre. It is worth mentioning that it is the first time that they are held in national territory. And one of the artists that most attracted attention was Angela Aguilar who, in the company of his father Pepe Aguilar, she looked spectacular wearing a tight dress and some Versace shoes.

The singer 18-year-old is succeeding in every place he goes, and that night was no exception, as he swept 3 awards, for better artist female of the year, Latin pride and best mariachi song of the year with “Tell me how you want” with Christian Nodal. In addition to having a live presentation that left everyone satisfied.

But not only did his great talent attract attention, he has also known how to speak for his style that he imposes fashion. In De Ultima we tell you the details about his look of the event, which this time consisted of a purple dress with crystals accompanied by some shoes in yellow color that stole the glances, which are from the famous designer Donatella versace.



Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

It’s about the model “Medusa Aevitas“and were presented in the autumn-winter collection of this year. shoes They are made with satin, have a square heel and a double platform that make a total of 15 centimeters, in addition to wearing a strap with crystals and a Medusa charm characteristic of the brand in gold tone. In addition, the insole and sole are made of 100% leather. This model is available in 5 different colors: black, lilac, red, fuchsia and yellow, the ones she wore Angela.

As we already mentioned, these shoes belong to the prestigious Italian brand Versace, and you are surely wondering how much does this luxurious model cost? The answer is 33,100 pesos.

Trending platforms

It is worth mentioning that it is not the first time that the singer uses this model, recently on his Instagram account he shared a photo with his millions of followers about a presentation he would have to celebrate the Day of the Dead, where the shoes They gave something to talk about again, but now in a fuchsia color.



Photo: Instagram @angela_aguilar_

The kind of Versace is in trend and several artists are using it, such as Ariana Grande, Anitta, Beyoncé, Dua Lipa, Chiara ferragni, among many others. Such is the rage for these shoes that are already sold out on the official website of the brand and even on the distributor pages.

Ángela Aguilar, a fashion reference

Angela Aguilar She has managed to reach the peak of success and become the most important female artist in regional Mexican music today, since she comes from a talented family and, not only that, she has adapted outfits from the Mexican region in looks that set trends.

That is why the interpreter has become a icon of the fashion at her young age and throughout her career we have seen her use famous brands designers international, from Versace, Yves saint laurent, Gucci, Balenciaga And till Prada. It must be recognized that behind his good taste is partly the support of his older sister Aneliz Aguilar placeholder image, who is a influencer fanatic of the fashion.

