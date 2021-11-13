Honduras says goodbye to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar: This is the way in the rest of the octagonal – Diez

Precociously, the Honduran national team has been out of the Qatar 2022 World Cup just on matchday 7 of the Concacaf octagonal after a third loss at home, this time against Panama 2-3 in the Olympic stadium.

The Catracha squad has remained in last place with just three points and nine goals against, it is eight points behind the fourth place that goes to the playoffs, which in this case is Panama, which has reached 11 points.

And even though mathematically the possibilities indicate that there are options, the reality is that the Bicolor, now directed by Hernán ‘Bolillo’ Gómez, he cannot obtain points at home or on the road and in the next setback, the numerical possibilities also disappear, so the margin of error no longer gives him any respite.

The Honduran footballers went to the locker room emotionally destroyed after being defeated again at home.

Currently the tie is still led by Mexico with 15 points, 12 more than the Bicolor, the United States has 12 and Canada, like Panama, also 11.

Now comes the second round of the tie where there is 21 points in dispute, H’s next match is against Costa Rica next Tuesday 16 in San José and then it will return until the month of January on a triple date where it receives Canada, El Salvador and closes against the United States February 2.

For March, Panama is visited, Mexico is received and then again abroad against Jamaica where the play off which will be a procedural match.

THE REMAINING GAMES OF HONDURAS

Nov. 16: Against Costa Rica in San José

January 27th: Against Canada in San Pedro Sula

January 30th: Against El Salvador in San Pedro Sula

February 2: Against the US in the US

March 24th: Against Panama in Panama City

March 27th: Against Mexico in San Pedro Sula

March 30th: Against Jamaica at Kingtson