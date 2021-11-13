His new movie was teased, but now Pig is a box office hit

Pig, Nicolas Cage’s new film, had been the subject of ridicule and memes. It is now a critically acclaimed and box office success.

Who laughs last laughs better! That phrase fits perfectly with what Nicolas Cage feels in the last hours. His new movie, Pig, was the subject of memes and ridicule when it was announced to the public, but once released it is an absolute success: not only has great reviews, but also has very good box office numbers. Know the details!

“Rob is a lonely man who has a truffle-hunting pig as a pet, but when the pig is stolen and taken away from him, he begins a desperate search to find the pig and the person responsible for its theft”, is the official synopsis of this film directed by Michael Sarnoski in his debut in that role.

Throughout the 92 minutes that the film lasts, Cage’s character is shown to be evicted. The trailer images had him out of line, badly dressed and next to a pig. Therefore, those who did not know the intention of the film began to mock and believed that the 57-year-old actor had fallen too low. Nothing is further than reality.

Pig hit theaters in the United States on July 16th and in its first weekend it raised almost a million dollars. In total it has won 2,053,784 dollars and is scheduled for its international premiere on 20th of August, although in the United Kingdom and there is still no launch date in Latin America.

The good numbers at the box office were not all that Pig reaped because the opinions of the critics were so good that they even talk about the best performance in the actor’s extensive career Oscar winner for Leaving Las Vegas (1995).

“I have always liked Nic Cage, always. I almost did Montecristo with him. I think he is not only the Paganini of expressionist actors, but an unrepeatable genius. All this to say that PIG (2021) is his most minimalist, confident and moving in years and years “, was the enormous praise of Guillermo del Toro on Twitter after watching the movie.

“Defy the nonsense of expectations with a beautiful odyssey of loss and love anchored in the shockingly raw performance of Nicolas Cage”, you can read on Rotten Tomatoes that he gave it a 97% of approval. IMDB was on the same page and awarded 7 points out of 10. Finally, Metacritic gave him a score of 83/100.