his activism for the environment

Leonardo Dicaprio has become a benchmark in the activism and initiatives that seek to improve environment and reverse the consequences of climate change. Why is the actor from Once upon a time in hollywood are you considered an environmental activist?

The American actor and activist, during his 30-year film career, which began in 1991, became a staunch defender of the activism for him environment.

Leonardo Dicaprio It has been determined to face the climate crisis, thanks to different actions that include speeches, documentaries and initiatives that seek to support environmental causes.

For all these actions, DiCaprio has been named ‘United Nations Messenger of Peace for Climate Change‘, and continues to raise awareness to confront the scourge of climate change with activism and commitment.

What did Leonardo DiCaprio do for activism

The actor began to be interested in this topic since 1998, when, at just 24 years old, he created the foundation that bears his name.

Wikimedia

The goal of your first organization is “Preserve the Earth’s biodiversity, through projects that protect wildlife, and implement strategies to protect threatened ecosystems. “

The donations received within the foundation are destined to these 4 different areas:

-Conservation of wild areas.

-Conservation of the oceans.

-Climate change.

-Indigenous rights.

In each of these sectors, the organization of Leonardo Dicaprio seeks to implement innovative solutions that allow addressing the problem with a creative approach.

But the foundation of Leonardo Dicaprio it is not the only NGO in which the actor is involved. In July 2019, together with philanthropists Laurene Powell Jobs and Brian Sheth, they created the foundation Earth Alliance.

Pxfuel Amazon on fire

The specific objective that led to the creation of this NGO was to repair the Amazon jungle after the devastating fires that occurred during the month of August of that year. The foundation raised five million dollars to reforest the jungle.

The cinema and activism of Leonardo DiCaprio

Within audiovisual productions,

Leonardo Dicaprio

has participated in different documentaries such as Ice and fire (2019), where activists and scientists carry out an analysis of the consequences of climate change and explore the most effective solutions.

The Oscar winner also participated in the documentary about the environment Before The Flood, production of National Geographic where the actor visits various parts of the world and has conversations with political leaders and scientists about the activism and climate change.

All over this activism for him environment and climate change,

Leonardo Dicaprio

will continue to be an undisputed leader for the cause that affects the world’s ecosystems, and the health of all living beings that share it.

The news by all means. Download our

app

!

Gm