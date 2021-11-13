her daughter Meadow announces that she has overcome a tumor

He has always bet on keeping his private life out of the media spotlight, but now Meadow Walker He has made an important confession regarding his most intimate plot. The daughter of the remembered Paul Walker has shared with immense joy that she has overcome a tumor. “2 years ago today. I’ve come a long way. Goodbye tumor. Blessed and grateful.”She has said next to a photo in which she appears in the hospital with a surgical cap on and apparently ready to pass a test. So far the model had kept this diagnosis a secret and has not given more details about her ailment, but it seems that her inner circle was aware of it since they have written several messages of joy.







At just 23 years old (he blew out the candles this same month of November), Meadow has begun a new stage marked by happiness and fulfillment. By the end of october, shortly before the good news he just shared about his health, he starred in a beautiful link with actor Louis Thornton-Allan. The couple pronounced the “yes, I want” with the paradisiacal beaches of the Dominican Republic as a backdrop.. In addition, it was a link full of tributes to the father of the bride, Paul Walker, who died in 2013 in California during a car accident in which the friend with whom he was driving also lost his life. One of the most exciting moments was when he arrived at the altar on the arm of his uncle Vin, as he affectionately calls Vin Diesel, who was one of his father’s close friends. In fact, the actor has been one of the first people to react to the publication in which he comments that he has overcome a tumor.

After the death of Paul Wakler, Vin Diesel, with whom he shared a cast in the saga Fast & Furious, has been very aware of the daughter that his friend had with Rebecca Soteros. So close is their relationship that the young woman is the first to congratulate him on Father’s Day (in the United States it is the third Sunday in June) just as he himself said. Furthermore, he added that one of the things he likes the most is watching her spend time with her three children, who are like brothers to Meadow, and imagining their father’s pride watching those scenes from heaven. Not surprisingly, the model considers that the interpreter’s family is also hers and they all have Paul in mind.







In July the romance became official and in August Meadow announced their engagement. But at all times he kept secret what date they had chosen to marry and how the preparations were progressing, for which they had the help of Paloma, the bride’s aunt. Once the wedding was held, she excitedly explained that “we are already married” and showed some images of how the celebration had been. For her big day, she opted for a simple white halter-neck dress from Givenchy, her hair tied back and the veil over her face. The liaison was very intimate and very few guests attended. In fact, the groom’s relatives could not attend due to the restrictions derived from the health crisis, as they told Vogue. After the ceremony there was a party on the beach in which they danced barefoot on the sand and as a finishing touch there were fireworks in the sea.







While fulfilling her modeling commitments with the prestigious DNA Models agency, Meadow is also in charge of The Paul Walker Foundation, the non-profit organization created in memory of his father in order to protect the environment. “I want to share a bit of my father with the world,” he said when launching this initiative on a certain date: the day the actor would have turned 42. For his part, Louis’s day-to-day lives include studying acting at the prestigious Stella Adler School in New York City and recently starred in a music video for the song. Vintage by Blu DeTiger.





