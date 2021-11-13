Henry Cavill didn’t want to wear the Superman suit because he felt “fat” | Famous

In 2013 the world met the new Superman, by the hand of director Zack Snyder and played by Henry Cavill, a young British actor who had not had a prominent role until that moment.

‘Man of Steel’ and ‘Batman V Superman’ were the films that catapulted him into Hollywood, since thanks to his success in them he obtained other roles, such as Geralt of Rivia in ‘The Witcher’ and Sherlock Holmes in ‘Enola Holmes ‘, both Netflix productions.

Henry Cavill Admits He Acts For Money And Not Just Art

Due to the departure of Daniel Craig as James Bond, some rumors indicate that he could be chosen to give life to the new agent 007, but so far he is focused on the second season of the series ‘The Witcher’.

Henry Cavill, from superhero to CIA agent

Although he is held in high esteem by DC Comics fans as Superman (a role in which he is not confirmed to return anytime soon), Cavill was initially unsure if he would be the one for such an iconic character.

According to an interview for The Hollywood Reporter (THR), the actor got a bad first impression of himself by wearing the superhero costume.

While ‘Man of Steel’ premiered in 2013, Henry Cavill was officially cast for the role two years earlier, after a lengthy casting in 2010.

Henry revealed to THR that the moment he tried on the suit he felt excitement and a feeling of accomplishment, but also hesitation.

“If I’m going to be honest, what was going through my mind was, ‘Sir, I’m too fat to wear this suit right now.’ And also, ‘I can’t believe I’m doing this,’ there was a sense of excitement, accomplishment and nervousness. “

Everything seems to indicate that Henry managed to overcome those insecurities, since he played Superman in three films and in the additional scenes for the remake of Zack Snyder’s ‘Justice League’.

The original version of ‘Justice League’ did not have the results that Warner Bros. expected, so a series of cancellations and reconstructions of some of the company’s projects occurred.

Ben Affleck’s Batman movie was canceled and since that time (with the exception of his participation in the re-recordings of ‘Justice League’) the name of Henry Cavill has not been mentioned for a possible return of Superman to the cinema.

In fact, in another interview for The Hollywood Reporter, the actor confessed that he has an interest in playing a Marvel superhero, the direct competition of DC Comics.

“I’m never going to ask for a Marvel character that is already being played by someone else, because everyone is doing an amazing job. However, I have the internet and I have seen various rumors about Captain Britain and it would be a lot of fun to do a cool modern version of him, like the way they modernized Captain America. “