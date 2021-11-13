Hemsworth’s breakthrough in the extreme trials of No Limits

National Geographic launches a preview of the Serie from Chris Hemsworth with various physical and mental challenges to expose the longevity of human beings.

We have finally been able to see a preview of the extreme challenges that National Geographic and Disney + they had prepared for Chris Hemsworth. The Australian actor had to be the test man on a better life and with more years and for this they recorded different challenges that tested his muscles and his mentality in the ‘Limitless’ series. The first trailer It advances that those obstacles were not small.

“He may be asking you what I do on a rope 300 meters above the ground and I wonder the same thing “, Chris Hemsworth begins in the first images with him suspended from a cable car that he must climb on the particular stage.

According to Chris Hemsworth, his motivation for this series was to prove himself now that he has turned 38 years old. “I’m getting older, I don’t feel invincible. That makes me want to go to the limit and live as long as I can,” he says in front of the cameras. In principle, from there arose his will to face the successive challenges that National Geographic gave him with specialists in different fields.

The Australian can be seen surfing in the polar zones, diving or about to be suspended in the air from one of the tallest buildings in the world. There’s also extreme physical tests which, according to one of the experts in the documentary, makes both the body and the mind put to the test. “I would say that dying makes me nervous,” he admits sarcastically but with a point of sincerity before one of the challenges.

On the other hand, the Australian also faces other challenges and his wife, Elsa Pataky, collaborates in some of them. The couple has always shared their passion for sports, exercise and taking care of themselves with their three children on their social media accounts, but in this series they address other issues such as living together.

