Helmut Marko is not worried about Hamilton’s advantage

Lewis Hamilton gave a real recital in the classification of Brazil, beating Max Verstappen by more than four tenths of a second. However, Red Bull is not concerned about the difference against the driver of Mercedes, on the one hand because the pilot of the German brand still has to pay a penalty for Sunday, and on the other, because the difference is less than what the tables say.

According to Verstappen, the difference was mainly due to the new engine that Hamilton has mounted: “If they have a new engine, then they also have a little more horsepower for a weekend, so it’s not a big shock to me,” said the Dutch when arriving at the parc fermé. “I’m happy to be second. It’s a good starting position.”

“Of course you always want to be closer, but sometimes you have to be realistic. That’s all we could do,” Verstappen said.

However, according to the motorsport consultant Helmut Marko, there was still room for improvement in terms of time and Verstappen’s lap was not flawless.

“Hamilton was incredibly strong, Max did not have an optimal lap, so the real difference is two tenths,” the Austrian told Sky, explaining the problems with a not perfect set-up on the RB16B. “Either the tires were overheated at the front or the rear.”

However, Red Bull probably got the best possible starting position for Saturday’s sprint with second place.

“The front row is really satisfying, we are just not happy with the difference,” said the former Austrian driver. “But nothing is lost yet. If we take him to the finish, we will start the race from the first position (for the suspension of Hamilton). We couldn’t expect anything else at this point. “

Verstappen would then lose a championship point to rival Hamilton, but would still have the upper hand due to the latter’s fixed penalty on the five-position grid.

Red Bull expects the situation to be similar to that of Mexico. They had also lost qualifying there, but they left Mercedes no chance in the race.

“Normally our race speed is better than qualifying,” said Marko, who hopes the heat and high fuel load will benefit the two RB16Bs.

“So that’s also a ray of hope that we can get ahead of Hamilton on Sunday with both cars.”