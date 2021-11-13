HBO Max revolutionizes cooking shows with Mexican content

The world of gastronomic productionss becomes HBO Max. The company’s exclusive series of streaming will have as a companion influence Juanpa Zurita, who in six episodes, will narrate his experience in the kitchen art in ‘Juanpa + Chef’.

The program is a adaptation to the mexican of the program that stars in its American version singer Selena Gomez. In the Mexican version, the influencer will take viewers in a fun trip while together with renowned chefs polish your culinary skills.

Poncho Cadena, Daniela Soto-Innes, Toño de Livier, Paulina Abascal, Adrián Herrera and Alejandra Rivas are some of the chefs who will accompany the actor in ‘Juanpa + Chef’.

Photo: Courtesy HBO Max.

From this November 11th, HBO Max subscribers will be able to find the 6 episodes from the first season of this season with which the company seeks to offer a new perspective on cooking shows in streamig.

Since the preparation of classic cocktails, going through exotic dishes, to making sophisticated dessertss, Juanpa Zurita will put a very personal stamp on each of the delicacies in this production that has been in charge of WarnerMedia Latin America exclusively for HBO Max.

‘Juanpa + Chef’ arrives as an original production of HBO Max with the characteristic stamp of Mexicans. It is increasingly common to see new productions made in our country for sto pay attention to Latin American subscribers.

Some days ago, HBO Max prepared a special event where was present Juanpa Zurita together with his closest friends and family who had the opportunity to cook together and watch the first chapter of ‘Juanpa + Chef’.

HBO Max is committed to throwing the house out the window to be the one next leader of streaming.

