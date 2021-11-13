Hamilton is investigated by the stewards at the Brazilian GP

SAO PAULO.

The British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) obtained the first starting position of the sprint race on Saturday that will define the starting positions of the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix, although its placement is at risk due to an apparent infringement technique.

It was a really good qualifying session. I’m very happy. I don’t know what tomorrow will bring, but I am very grateful, “said the seven-time world champion at the end of the ride at the Interlagos circuit, in Sao Paulo, which he dominated in all starts.

However, hours later it was known that the British is under investigation because apparently the DRS of your car – a movable rear spoiler that reduces downforce so the vehicle gains more speed – is opening wider than allowed.

If the stewards consider that your car does not comply with the regulations, Hamilton may be disqualified and start from the back of the qualifying race grid, a blow to his aspirations to close the gap to the championship leader, the Dutch Max verstappenby Red Bull.

With a 19 point lead Over the strongman with the silver dates, Verstappen had the second fastest time.

Starting positions for Sunday’s Grand Prix will be defined from the results of the qualifying race of Saturday.

The Hamilton’s position on the sprint will be vital to counter a five-seat penalty for Sunday’s start, imposed by a new engine change that exceeds the authorized quota per season.

