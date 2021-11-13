Halo is approaching 20 years, and Microsoft celebrates it with statistics that would thrill the Master Chief

Congratulations, Spartans, because you are the protagonists of an adventure that will soon reach two decades.

Halo Infinite has been raising public expectations since its first announcements, and it has ended up winning over all kinds of players with a gameplay that showed its campaign, its open world and its renewed graphics. However, Microsoft’s work does not come out of nowhere, as the company has learned from the previous adventures of the Master Chief that, close to turning 20, continues without respite on the battlefield.

The Halo franchise has sold more than 81 million copies of all its gamesTo celebrate not only the arrival of Halo Infinite, but also the two decades of the Most iconic Spartan in video gamesMicrosoft has shared a series of data that would make the Master Chief himself proud. After all, this character has been able to carry out his achievements thanks to the ability to thousands of players around the world, which has meant, according to the company, that all Halo deliveries have exceeded the 81 million copies sold.

This figure increases even more if we take into account the products related to the saga, which today accumulate a profit of $ 6 billion. However, and leaving behind the numbers, Microsoft also focuses on the intervention of the player in all the missions of the Master Chief, as it states that Halo: The Master Chief Collection was played by more than 3 million users in its first week, which is added to the fact that, during 2020, they have invested more than 41 million hours in the mentioned delivery.

And there are more triumphs by the Master Chief, as Microsoft celebrates having accumulated over 1,000 awards, accolades and nominations by the media and industry events, as well as 100 ‘Game of the Year’ and multiple ‘Game of the Decade’. After all, he’s one of the most recognizable characters in the gaming world, so it’s no surprise that much of the community is eagerly awaiting the next Halo Infinite. December 8.

Luckily, Microsoft brightens up the wait time with more information about the mission of the Master Chief, something that he has been expanding in recent days with several trailers that have brought with them the presentation of his battle pass, which has a unique feature, and the ‘most sinister and disturbing’ character we’ve ever seen in the saga.

